Beyond The Legend: International Guests Put FREELANDER 8'S Intelligent All-Terrain Capability To The Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International guests have shared their first-hand impressions of FREELANDER 8 after three days behind the wheel at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu. The first test drive of the international variant combined an all-terrain course, an obstacle course, a paved test course and a dedicated SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) session.









FREELANDER 8 climbs the hill-climb ramp on the obstacle course during the first test drive of the international variant

Steep Ramps and Wet Slopes

On the obstacle course, guests took FREELANDER 8 up and down a steep hill-climb ramp, through water and across cross-axle sections. Under the relevant test conditions, FREELANDER 8 can climb gradients of up to 70%, while Hill Descent Control and Crawl Control help the driver manage the way down.

“Honestly, I know that the car is safe. But when you go down something that steep, your heart is still pounding a little bit. But I trust the car,” said a guest from Spain.

Rain on the obstacle course added another test.“I love the fact that it was raining while we were getting off the slope, because this is really the torture test for any slope. The way the car is handling it is impressive,” said a guest from Egypt. FREELANDER 8's global validation programme includes a 12-hour extreme rain test.

On cross-axle sections, FREELANDER 8 offers up to 800 mm of maximum articulation and 240 mm of wheel travel, with the All-Terrain Dual Lock System helping to maintain traction. Its maximum wading depth is 900 mm, with the air intake positioned at 1,213 mm. These capabilities are subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.









FREELANDER 8 on a cross-axle section of the obstacle course during the first test drive of the international variant

Composure on the Paved Course

On the paved test course, guests assessed acceleration, braking, handling and ride comfort. For the international left-hand drive version, FREELANDER 8 delivers 460 kW of peak power and 662 N·m of peak torque, with 0–100 km/h acceleration in 5.8 seconds. Six-piston fixed front calipers and 404 mm vented front discs provide controlled stopping power, and dual-chamber air suspension with Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD) supports ride comfort.

“I had quite high expectations of how comfortable the car would be, but the car was far more comfortable than I had expected,” said a guest from the United Kingdom.

A Closer Look at SIVP

On 21 October, a dedicated session introduced guests to SIVP. In supported parking scenarios, SIVP enables users to manage parking and vehicle-summon functions through a smartphone app, so the car can be parked and called back when the driver is ready to leave. SIVP will be available in selected markets, subject to the system's operating conditions and the driver's responsibilities. It supports the driver and does not make the vehicle fully autonomous.

Beyond the Legend

“I expected it from everything we heard about the car. But to experience it in real life, it was a different thing,” said a guest from Qatar. The test drive programme followed FREELANDER Nightfall on 19 October. With launch in the UAE expected in the first quarter of 2027, FREELANDER 8 brings together premium heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan“Beyond the Legend” and its vision of building on its heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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