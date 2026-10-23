Electric Or Fuel, Urban Or Off-Road: Icaur V25 Combines Golden REEV Powertrain And I-AWD System



Making its global debut at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit, the iCAUR V25 lives up to its "Confident Performance" promise, with versatile capabilities designed for every journey, from city streets to the great outdoors.

Golden REEV: The range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) powertrain achieves a thermal efficiency of 44.5%, a class-leading figure. With maximum output of 335 kW and peak torque of 505 Nm, it delivers powerful performance, while BEV mode enables pure-electric driving.

i-AWD: The class-leading intelligent all-wheel-drive (i-AWD) system combines intelligent power distribution with excellent off-road capability. Its performance has been validated across seven challenging terrain conditions at the V Family Test-Drive Camp. Comprehensive Safety Protection: The V25 features a high-strength cage-type body structure with high-strength steel accounting for 80% of its composition-the highest proportion in its class-helping protect occupants on every journey.



WUHU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 19, the iCAUR V25 made its global debut at the 2026 iCAUR International User Summit. With the addition of this personalized all-way SUV, the V Series now brings together the V23, V25 and V27, completing its family lineup. Beyond its distinctive design and versatile capabilities, the V25 addresses a more fundamental question: Can one vehicle handle both daily urban commutes and holiday escapes into the countryside?

During the weekday morning rush hour, drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic, frequent intersections and dense vehicle flows-all of which demand the ability to handle complex urban conditions. When the holidays arrive, drivers may head into the countryside with luggage on board, far beyond the reach of charging infrastructure. The route may take them from smooth asphalt to gravel tracks and even steep mountain inclines. While these two scenarios place different demands on a vehicle, drivers share the same expectations: dependable performance, hassle-free driving, and the confidence to handle different road conditions without worry. The V25 meets these expectations through a combination of charging and refueling options, strong power delivery and solid safety, giving drivers the freedom to travel on electric power or rely on fuel-powered range extension, from city streets to the great outdoors.









[iCAUR V25 Makes Its Global Debut]

Golden REEV Powertrain: Electric or Fuel, Longer Journeys, Less Range Anxiety

One key difference between urban driving and outdoor adventures is distance. The iCAUR V25 is available with two powertrain options: a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) and a battery electric vehicle (BEV). Drivers can choose what best suits their typical travel needs-without sacrificing everyday convenience for the occasional long-distance trip.









[V25 Expands Your Horizons with Electric or Fuel Power]

The REEV version features an advanced range-extender system with a thermal efficiency of 44.5%, a class-leading figure. This means more efficient fuel use and better fuel economy. With maximum output of 335 kW and peak torque of 505 Nm, the V25 offers ample power for fully loaded trips and uphill driving. For daily urban commutes, electric drive takes center stage, delivering smooth acceleration, a quieter cabin and lower everyday running costs. When it's time to take the whole family farther afield for the weekend, fuel stations provide convenient refueling options. There's no need to detour in search of charging stations or wait in line at highway service areas to recharge. For families, this means simpler weekend getaways and greater control over the pace of every journey.

i-AWD: Confidence on Every Road, from Getting There to Staying in Control

Another key difference is the terrain. The iCAUR V25 features the class-leading i-AWD system, which distributes power according to road conditions to help maintain stable handling on everything from urban streets to gravel tracks in the countryside. When roads become slippery or traction levels change, the i-AWD system adjusts power delivery to keep the vehicle predictable and easy to control. Combined with its class-leading ride height, large wheel arches, 21-inch wheels and enhanced tire aspect ratio, the V25 offers generous ground clearance and confident traction. Its capable off-road performance helps it tackle muddy and uneven terrain with greater composure. For most drivers, the value of all-wheel drive is not about conquering extreme terrain. It is about having the confidence to take the road ahead without stopping to wonder,“Can I make it through?”

This capability was put to the test during the iCAUR Family Multi-Scenario Test-Drive Camp, held as part of the summit. As a core model in the V Family, the V25 took center stage in test drives conducted by representatives of the global user community. Through U-turns and S-bends, the V25 demonstrated precise cornering and controlled handling. On humpback-style obstacles and muddy, uneven terrain with deep ruts and pits, the i-AWD system engaged promptly, helping the vehicle maintain stability while minimizing jolts over uneven terrain. This combination of agile cornering and confident obstacle handling perfectly captures the V25's“Confident Performance” philosophy: equally at home in the city and beyond.









[V25 Test-Drive Camp in Action]

80% High-Strength Steel and a Cage-Body Structure: Built for Confidence on Every Journey

How far a vehicle can take you ultimately depends on the strength of its foundations. The V25 features a class-leading proportion of high-strength steel, accounting for 80% of its body structure, combined with a multi-ring cage-body structure reinforced by five transverse beams and six longitudinal beams. Together, these features provide a robust foundation for safety on every journey. In urban driving, the high-strength body structure helps absorb and distribute impact energy in the event of a collision. On outdoor adventures, the V25's robust body structure provides added reassurance as drivers navigate challenging terrain and face the unexpected.

For drivers, safety often comes down to specific moments: confidence in braking when picking up the kids on a rainy day, keeping the vehicle stable on a downhill stretch with a full load of luggage, or feeling secure on a long nighttime drive. The V25 was designed around these everyday moments, bringing off-road capability and peace of mind together in one vehicle.









[V25: From City Streets to the Great Outdoors]

The city is part of everyday life. So is the great outdoors. The V25 turns the idea of a vehicle that can handle both urban driving and outdoor adventures into a practical reality. This is another side of iCAUR's "Classic" philosophy. For a vehicle to accompany its owners for years to come, distinctive design alone is not enough. It must also inspire confidence every time they set out. Going farther and making it home safely-that is what "Classic Never Fades" means.

About iCAUR

Chery Group's iCAUR is a new energy automotive brand driven by Future Classic Design and technology. Guided by its design philosophy, iCAUR combines classic design elements with modern aesthetics and technology to develop distinctive vehicles for urban mobility and outdoor exploration. With a focus on product innovation and customization, iCAUR offers diverse vehicle choices and personalization options, extending its brand experience through user services and a growing range of user engagements initiatives.

iCAUR's product portfolio is supported by technologies including i-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive and the REEV Golden Range Extender, delivering performance and capability for a range of driving conditions. With a growing presence in more than 40 markets worldwide, iCAUR continues to expand its international business and user engagements, guided by its brand belief: Classic Never Fades.

Serena Wang

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Website: iCAUR GLOBAL WEB

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