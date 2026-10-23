G6 Hospitality Signs Development Agreement For New Studio 6 Plus In Marshall, Illinois

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, has announced the signing of a development agreement for a new-construction Studio 6 Plus property in Marshall, Illinois, with hotel owner and entrepreneur Vijaykumar Patel. Construction is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

Located along the Interstate 70 corridor, Marshall serves travelers moving between Illinois and Indiana and provides access to regional business and commercial activity. The new development will build on Patel's existing investment in the market, further expanding the community's lodging options.

Introduced in April 2026, Studio 6 Plus is a purpose-built, new-construction extended-stay concept designed around operational efficiency, technology-enabled guest experiences, and long-term owner profitability. The prototype features spacious guestrooms with full kitchens, functional living spaces, and a streamlined lobby experience incorporating digital check-in technology and personalized Ambassador service.

Nikhil Heda, Country Head, G6 Hospitality, said,“As we grow Studio 6 Plus, we're looking to work with owners who know their markets and are committed to building for the long term. We see opportunities in emerging markets like Marshall to meet demand for comfortable, affordable extended stays. Vijay's business experience and understanding of the local market make him a strong partner as we expand into these communities.”

Vijaykumar Patel's entrepreneurial career spans more than two decades across the UK and the US. He holds two degrees in information technology and has hands-on experience designing property management systems, bringing both technical knowledge and business experience to hospitality ownership. Before moving to the United States in 2021, he spent approximately 20 years building and operating businesses in the United Kingdom across retail, restaurants, sales, and technology.

He entered the U.S. hospitality industry through his first independent motel investment and steadily expanded his portfolio, acquiring additional hospitality properties across Indiana and Illinois. The Marshall project marks Patel's move from acquiring and operating existing hotels to developing a new property, with a focus on efficient operations and long-term returns.

Vijaykumar Patel said,“My background in information technology and experience as a hotel operator have shaped what I look for in an investment. Studio 6 Plus stood out for the way it integrates technology into the guest experience and day-to-day operations. Features such as digital check-in and a streamlined staffing model are designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency, which made the concept a strong fit for my first new-construction hotel. I'm grateful to the G6 team, particularly Sachin Sanchdeva, Krishna Paliwal and Nikhil Heda, for their support throughout the process.” Krishna Paliwal, President, Midscale and Extended Stay, G6 Hospitality, said,“I've known Vijay since his earlier years of hotel ownership in Indiana and have seen the care he puts into building and running his businesses. When we developed Studio 6 Plus, we looked at every element, from building design and durable materials to day-to-day operations, to create a more efficient operating model without compromising the guest experience. Vijay understands that approach, and we're excited to work with him on this next chapter in Marshall.”

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 extended-stay brands in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya

G6 Hospitality

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+1 (631) 460-5060

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