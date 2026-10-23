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Ipsos: Monthly Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights - September 2026


Date: 2026-10-23 02:06:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 23, 2026

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date
Shares
Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
30 September 2026 43,203,225 49,657,478 47,568,051

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.

**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the (( Financial reports and other regulated information )) section of the Ipsos website: .

Attachment

  • Ipsos_Monthly declaration of voting rights_september 2026

MENAFN23102026004107003653ID1111856620


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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