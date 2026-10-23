Grain Merchandisers Face Higher Costs, Larger Risks And Increased Volatility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial grain firms may require additional liquidity as larger inventories, elevated transportation costs and margin call exposure could strain working capital

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grain merchandisers are entering the new marketing year facing a combination of financial, operational and market risks. Strong grain sales by producers, higher commodity prices, elevated interest rates and rising transportation expenses are placing additional pressure on elevators and grain handling companies as they manage larger inventories in an increasingly volatile environment.

According to a new report from CoBank's Knowledge Exchange, aggressive farmer selling during recent rallies in corn, soybean and wheat markets have left elevators and cooperatives holding larger ownership positions than normal. At the same time, higher grain values and borrowing costs are increasing working capital requirements. In some commodities, limited carry in the futures market may not fully offset storage and financing expenses.

“Today's grain market presents a unique combination of challenges for merchandisers,” said Tanner Ehmke, lead grains and oilseeds economist with CoBank.“Commercial firms are carrying larger inventories at a time when financing costs remain elevated and price volatility continues to create significant margin-call exposure. While strong producer selling has helped farmers capture favorable prices and improve cash flow, it has transferred both inventory ownership and risk management responsibilities to elevators and cooperatives that must now navigate a much more capital-intensive operating environment.”

Farmer selling activity has been unusually strong during recent grain market rallies. In many locations, elevators expect to own close to half of the local corn and soybean crop following harvest, compared with a more typical ownership level of 35% to 40%. Producers increasingly appear to favor cash sales at harvest while maintaining market exposure through futures contracts, options and other marketing tools rather than storing physical grain.

Several factors are contributing to this trend. With corn futures approaching $5 per bushel and similar strength appearing in other grain markets, many farmers view current prices as attractive opportunities to lock in revenue. In addition, producers continue to prioritize cash flow, with elevators reporting earlier payment requests and an increase in grain being delivered directly against existing contracts.

As grain ownership shifts from farms to commercial firms, grain merchandisers are assuming larger hedge positions to protect inventory values. These short futures positions help offset price risk associated with owning physical grain, but they also expose companies to significant liquidity demands during market rallies. While rising grain prices increase the value of owned inventory, losses on short futures positions must be settled immediately through margin payments, often before physical grain can be marketed and converted into cash.

A $1-per-bushel rally in corn, soybean and wheat futures could trigger about $9.6 billion in margin calls for commercial grain firms across the industry in the coming months, according to the CoBank report. Such a scenario would create substantial short-term liquidity needs and could place additional pressure on lenders that finance grain inventories and merchandising operations.

Beyond liquidity concerns, the cost of carrying grain has increased sharply. Higher commodity prices mean that each bushel requires more capital to finance, while higher interest rates increase borrowing expenses. For grain companies holding millions of bushels, even modest increases in financing costs can have a meaningful impact on profitability.

The economics of storage vary by commodity. Corn currently offers a futures market structure that provides a relatively favorable opportunity to recover carrying costs. Wheat presents a more difficult situation, as available futures carry may not be sufficient to cover storage and financing expenses. Soybeans fall somewhere in between, with limited carrying opportunities that encourage faster movement of inventory but may be constrained by logistical and transportation considerations.

Transportation and Fuel Costs Threaten Local Basis

Transportation and fuel costs represent an additional challenge for grain merchandisers. Rising diesel prices, railroad fuel surcharges and higher freight rates are increasing the cost of moving grain from elevators to processors, livestock operations and export terminals. The impact of higher transportation costs may become even more pronounced after harvest when grain movement increases and transportation demand intensifies. If fuel costs remain elevated, elevators may face a choice between accepting lower margins, widening basis levels or delaying shipments.

Freight capacity may also become a concern. Larger inventories resulting from heavy farmer selling could create congestion across rail and barge networks if numerous companies attempt to move grain simultaneously. Slower grain movement can further compound financial pressures by extending inventory holding periods, increasing financing costs and requiring larger hedge positions that amplify potential margin-call exposure.

Ehmke said successful risk management in the coming marketing year will depend heavily on liquidity planning.

“Grain companies may need to secure additional working capital earlier than normal, incorporate transportation expenses more aggressively into basis decisions and ensure adequate access to financing during periods of heightened market volatility. Those that proactively manage cash flow, financing capacity and logistical execution will be best positioned to navigate an environment where uncertainty and volatility remain elevated.”

Read the report, Grain merchandisers face rising cost risks.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

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