Telesat Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call For October 29, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results on the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Donald Tremblay, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.

Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website ( ) under the tab“Investors” and the heading“Investor News.”

Dial-in Instructions:

The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1-800-715-9871. Callers outside of North America should dial +1-646-307-1963. The access code is 7883390 followed by the number sign (#). Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. In the event of technical issues, please dial *0 and advise the conference call operator of the company name (Telesat) and the name of the moderator (James Ratcliffe).

Webcast:

The conference call can also be accessed, as a listen in only, at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Telesat's website under the tab“Investors”.

Dial-in Audio Replay:

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on October 29, 2026 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please call +1-800-770-2030. Callers from outside North America should dial +1-609-800-9909. The access code is 7883390 followed by the number sign (#).

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is a global satellite operator and leader in advanced satellite communications. Through its Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network, Telesat is delivering a new generation of high-performance connectivity for telecom, enterprise and government customers. Designed around open standards, Telesat Lightspeed enables seamless integration of high-throughput, low latency satellite services into existing terrestrial networks and operations, extending and augmenting network capabilities with greater control, visibility and assurance. Its advanced, software-defined architecture operates in both commercial and military Ka-band spectrum, enabling secure, resilient broadband communications with protection against evolving threats. Backed by nearly 60 years of innovation and engineering excellence, Telesat is uniquely positioned to help customers solve their most complex communications challenges with scalable and future-ready solutions. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

James Ratcliffe

+1 613-748-8424

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