Neonc Breaks Through Key Levels, As Brain-Cancer Stock's Catalysts Continue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Price barriers are falling, as improving technicals meet a string of clinical, international, and regulatory milestones with November 17's FDA meeting next on the calendar.

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:NTHI) cleared several key resistance levels, on strong trading volume, delivering a potentially important technical signal for a stock that recently tested lows near $2.50. The breakout marks a significant development from its recent chart snapshots.

The move above $3 strengthens the technical reversal thesis. Before the breakout, NTHI had reclaimed its daily 9-day exponential moving average near $2.79, moved above the previously observed VWAP around $2.87, and shown an improving daily MACD histogram. Clearing $3 on stronger volume adds confirmation that buyers are showing greater conviction. The next areas to watch are $3.30–$3.40, where previous trading activity coincides with the declining 50-day EMA, followed by $3.50. A sustained move above those levels could further strengthen the breakout's durability.

There is another factor attracting attention: reported short interest climbed from 522,311 shares on September 15 to 757,739 on September 30, an increase of approximately 45.1%. That buildup could amplify volatility if buying demand continues to strengthen. The combination of a newly cleared resistance level, stronger volume and an enlarged reported short position makes NTHI a stock worth monitoring as its next catalysts approach.

The company is scheduled to appear on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business Network this Sunday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET, following a series of milestones involving its investigational brain tumor therapies and growing presence in Abu Dhabi.

The fundamental story is equally important. On October 21, NeOnc announced an MOU with the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi covering proposed scientific exchange, specialist training, real-world evidence and evaluation of potential clinical research opportunities. The company also reported that two children in Abu Dhabi were receiving investigational NEO100 through its Compassionate Care program, with a third expected to join.

NeOnc has also reported an early clinical observation involving a critically ill three-year-old boy treated with investigational NEO100. According to the company, his treating physicians observed that he was breathing independently without ventilator support and beginning to move his legs after treatment began.

Published analyst price targets- $13 from Alliance Global Partners, $15 from BTIG, and $20 each from Maxim and Roth Capital, or an average of $17.

Technical context: Some of the figures are historical reference points, not current trading data. The breakout above $3 and strong-volume characterization should be verified against live market data before publication. This editorial is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.

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Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.