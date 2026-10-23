Hybrid Yoga Teacher Training In Bali Gains Ground As Online Learning Meets In-Person Immersion

New York, NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid yoga teacher training is emerging as an alternative for aspiring yoga instructors who want practical, in-person education without spending three or four consecutive weeks abroad. As Bali yoga schools introduce programs combining digital learning and shorter residential immersions, the format is opening up new possibilities for working professionals, parents and international students.

Yoga students at the beach during sunset

Why hybrid yoga teacher training is attracting attention

Traditional intensive yoga teacher training programs often require students to travel for several consecutive weeks. For those managing careers, family responsibilities or limited annual leave, that commitment can be difficult.

Hybrid yoga teacher training addresses this challenge by moving selected theoretical subjects online while maintaining face-to-face instruction for practical teaching skills.

At All Yoga Training, students study anatomy and yoga philosophy through self-paced lessons and quizzes. Their time in Bali focuses on Ashtanga Vinyasa practice, alignment, sequencing, cueing, teaching methodology, hands-on adjustments and supervised practice teaching.

The online modules can be completed before or after the Bali immersion, although the school recommends completing them beforehand to maximise the value of the practical experience.

Keeping practical yoga education in person

The distinction between hybrid and fully online yoga teacher training is particularly relevant for students who want to develop confidence teaching real classes.

All Yoga Training's 12-day immersion includes daily physical practice, asana clinics, practical workshops, teacher feedback and opportunities to lead classes under supervision.

The school also offers a 23-day, fully in-person training programme in Bali. Its hybrid format reduces the required time on the island while retaining an intensive, face-to-face teaching component.

"Learning yoga philosophy and anatomy doesn't always require travelling halfway around the world. But developing the confidence to teach, observe students, give instructions and respond to different bodies benefits enormously from being in the same room. Our hybrid approach allows students to study theory at their own pace and use their time in Bali for practical teacher development," says David Adame, Lead Trainer at All Yoga Training.

A 200-hour training pathway with a shorter Bali stay

The hybrid program provides a complete 200-hour training pathway through a combination of online and in-person education.

After successfully completing all required components, participants receive a 200-hour training completion certificate from All Yoga Training and can apply for RYT 200 registration with Yoga Alliance, subject to its registration requirements.

According to the school, All Yoga Training has supported more than 3,500 graduates since beginning its yoga teacher training programs in 2009.

For students considering yoga teacher training in Bali but unable to commit to a longer residential program, the hybrid model offers another way to combine structured learning, personal mentorship and practical experience.

Upcoming training opportunities in Bali

All Yoga Training's scheduled hybrid immersions include 1–12 December 2026 and 24 February–7 March 2027, with additional dates scheduled throughout 2027.

Tuition is advertised from US$1,850, with rates depending on the selected training date and booking period.

Full program details, curriculum, dates and registration information are available at:

/hybrid-yoga-teacher-training-bali

About All Yoga Training

All Yoga Training is a Yoga Alliance Registered Yoga School offering yoga teacher training program in Bali, Indonesia, and Phuket, Thailand. Established in 2009, the school specialises in practical yoga education, including Ashtanga Vinyasa, Rocket Yoga and other complementary yoga disciplines. Its Bali programs take place at a beachfront training venue on Nusa Lembongan.

The school reports more than 3,500 graduates worldwide and offers traditional residential, hybrid and advanced yoga teacher training programs.

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