IMC Logistics' Zero-Emission Hydrogen Truck To Lead Formula 1 Drivers' Parade At Circuit Of The Americas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specially built trailer and experienced logistics team will support a globally televised pre-race tradition at the Austin Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the world's top racing drivers take their place in the Formula 1 Grand Prix Drivers' Parade at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, October 25, IMC Logistics will be providing the power and precision to help bring the pre-race tradition to life. The company's zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell truck will pull a specially built trailer carrying the drivers during the globally televised parade, scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT at COTA in Austin, Texas.







The assignment reflects the expertise, coordination and reliability that defines IMC Logistics' approach to complex, time-sensitive transportation. With a global audience watching, every detail matters, from the specialized equipment to the experienced professionals responsible for getting it right.

“Being trusted with a moment like this is something our team is ready for and can take tremendous pride in,” said Will Connell, Gulf Region president of IMC Logistics.“Our business is built around delivering when it matters most. Whether we're coordinating complex landside logistics or supporting a highly visible, one-of-a-kind event, we understand that the details, timing and execution must come together seamlessly. Having our hydrogen-powered truck lead this parade is a great example of what our people, equipment and experience can accomplish.”

The parade assignment also highlights IMC Logistics' experience supporting the transportation demands associated with major international motorsports events. The company coordinates the movement of shipping containers carrying race essential equipment from ports to the circuit and, after competition concludes, onward to their next destinations. These high-stakes operations require careful planning, specialized equipment and precise coordination among IMC's fleet and multiple logistics partners.

Khari Burton, IMC Logistics' Pacific Region zero-emissions program manager, will be behind the wheel of the truck in the Drivers' Parade. He has extensive experience with the company's hydrogen-powered trucks and leads training to ensure drivers are prepared to operate the technology safely and effectively.

Kate Gillis, director of client solutions at IMC Logistics' Gulf Region, is leading the client-side coordination for the parade assignment, helping bring together the specialized trailer, truck and logistics expertise needed to support the event.

As the race brings international attention to Austin, Texas, IMC Logistics is proud to play a role in one of its signature moments.

“It's a privilege to serve in this capacity,” says Kate Gillis.“We provide the same superior level of care for our customers we are honored to serve daily as we do for highly visible special events like this one.”

About IMC Logistics

IMC Logistics provides smarter landside logistics, giving clients greater control through the first and last mile. IMC delivers with actionable visibility, asset-based truck capacity, industry leading sustainability, and long-established regional expertise across the nation. To learn more, visit .

Contact: Jennifer Shaffer

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