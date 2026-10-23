Holiday Spending Expected To Top $1 Trillion As Navicore Solutions Highlights Post-Holiday Debt Risks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit credit counseling organization encourages consumers to consider how seasonal spending could affect their finances in the new year

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday retail sales are expected to exceed $1 trillion this year, but strong consumer spending does not necessarily mean household budgets are free from financial pressure.

The National Retail Federation forecasts that retail sales during November and December will grow 4.2% over 2025, reaching approximately $1.013 trillion. At the same time, the organization's annual consumer survey found that 56% of holiday shoppers say the state of the economy will affect their spending plans.

For Navicore Solutions, a national nonprofit financial counseling organization, the findings highlight an important distinction: The ability to complete a purchase is not always the same as the ability to comfortably repay it.

“Strong holiday spending doesn't necessarily mean consumers are in a strong financial position,” said Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer of Navicore Solutions.“For some households, holiday purchases may mean taking on additional debt, delaying other expenses, or committing income they will need for essential expenses in the new year.”

Affordability is already influencing holiday shopping habits. Among consumers who say economic conditions will affect their plans, 43% expect to shop for sales more frequently, 31% plan to comparison shop online more often, and 29% expect to use coupons more frequently. NRF also found that 43% of shoppers plan to begin shopping before November, with half of those early shoppers citing the opportunity to spread purchases across their budgets.

Spreading purchases across several pay periods may help households manage holiday expenses, but using credit to finance those purchases creates obligations that can continue well after the holidays. Consumers should be particularly mindful when using credit cards or buy now, pay later (BNPL) services for multiple purchases.

Adobe Analytics forecasts that BNPL services will account for $21.3 billion in online spending during November and December, an increase of 6.6% from last year. Adobe also projects that 82% of BNPL spending will occur through mobile devices.

“Buy now, pay later can make purchases seem more affordable by breaking them into smaller payments,” Gray said.“The concern is when consumers have several payment plans at once and lose sight of how much they've committed to spending. Those payments can quickly add up and put pressure on household budgets.”

Consumers using multiple BNPL arrangements may find themselves making several payments at the same time that rent or mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, groceries, and existing debt payments are due. Credit-card purchases can create similar challenges when balances accumulate interest. Navicore encourages consumers to look at the combined cost of their holiday purchases and consider how those obligations will fit into their January and February budgets before committing to additional spending.

“We want consumers to enjoy the holidays and celebrate in ways that are meaningful to them,” Gray said.“Making thoughtful spending decisions now can help prevent financial stress in the months ahead. The goal is to celebrate the season without compromising your financial well-being.”

Warning signs that holiday spending may be exceeding a household's financial capacity include using credit to cover essential expenses while purchasing gifts, shopping without tracking the total amount spent, opening new accounts simply to finance additional purchases, or relying on minimum credit-card payments after the holidays.

Consumers should also be cautious about relying on expected bonuses, tax refunds, or other income that has not yet been received to repay holiday purchases. Financial circumstances can change, leaving little room for unexpected expenses. For households already carrying credit-card balances, additional seasonal purchases can make repayment more difficult and increase the amount paid in interest.“When holiday spending begins to interfere with paying everyday expenses or managing existing debt, it's important to recognize the warning signs,” Gray added.“Seeking guidance early can help consumers better understand their financial situation, explore available options, and develop a realistic plan to move forward.”

A nonprofit credit counselor can help consumers review their income, essential living expenses, and existing debt obligations, develop a realistic household budget, and evaluate repayment options. Depending on the individual's circumstances, those options may include a structured debt management plan. Navicore encourages consumers concerned about holiday spending or persistent credit-card balances to seek guidance before seasonal debt becomes a longer-term financial burden.

About Navicore Solutions

Navicore Solutions is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the financial well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support. Certified counselors provide financial assessments, credit counseling, housing counseling, and structured repayment guidance to help consumers understand their options and work toward greater financial stability.

For more information, visit NavicoreSolutions.org.

Contact:

Lori Stratford

Digital Marketing Manager

Navicore Solutions

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