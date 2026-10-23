Carahsoft And Partners Showcase Law Enforcement Solutions At The IACP Annual Conference 2026 In Orlando, FL On Oct. 24 27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it will be joined by 60 of its technology partners at the 2026 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition. IACP is one of the largest and most impactful law enforcement events, bringing together more than 16,000 public safety professionals to advance their knowledge, explore new technologies and connect with industry leaders. This year's event will take place October 24 – 27, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, and will feature four days of education, networking and an expansive exhibit hall showcasing products and services for the law enforcement profession. LEARN: Recognized as a leading event for the law enforcement community, the 2026 IACP Annual Conference will bring together more than 16,000 public safety professionals and representatives from Local, State, county, tribal and Federal agencies, with attendees expected from more than 90 countries. The conference provides a central forum for law enforcement leaders and professionals to explore the latest technologies, services and solutions designed to support agency operations and address evolving public safety needs. For Carahsoft and its 60 participating partners, IACP 2026 offers a valuable opportunity to connect with law enforcement decision-makers and showcase innovative solutions to the public safety community. ATTEND: Saturday – Tuesday, October 24 – 27, 2026 Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

Directions ENGAGE: Carahsoft and 60 technology partners will showcase a full range of Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity and Emerging Technology solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #1447 and connect with Carahsoft's vendor partners throughout the show floor. Carahsoft will be hosting partner demos in its booth throughout the conference. Partners Demoing Within the Carahsoft Booth:

Sunday, October 25

VIDIZMO (Kiosk 1)

Terrogence (Kiosk 2)

Dell (Kiosk 3)

Tranquility AI (Kiosk 4)

Imprivata (Kiosk 5)

Mutalink (Kiosk 6)

Smarsh (Kiosk 7) Cloudflare (Kiosk 8) Monday, October 26

Cloudera (Kiosk 1)

Lockdown Experts (Kiosk 2)

Koshee (Kiosk 3)

VRFY (Kiosk 4)

Dynatrace (Kiosk 5)

Fivecast (Kiosk 6)

SIS (Kiosk 7) NinjaOne (Kiosk 8) Tuesday, October 27

Cloudera (Kiosk 1)

Corsight (Kiosk 2)

Lumyx (Kiosk 3)

eBodyGuard (Kiosk 4)

QA (Kiosk 5)

Saatchi (Kiosk 6)

IRIS Intel (Kiosk 7) Rev (Kiosk 8)

Partners participating within the Carahsoft booth (#1447):



Cloudera

Cloudflare

Corsight

Dell

Dynatrace

eBodyGuard

Fivecast Imprivata



IRIS Intel

Koshee

Lockdown Experts

Lumyx

Mutalink

NinjaOne

QA Rev



Saatchi

SIS

Smarsh

Terrogence

Tranquility AI

VIDIZMO VRFY

Partners participating throughout the rest of the conference floor:



Axon (#1921), (#2121)

BLTN (#867)

Cellebrite (#1511)

Cognyte (#309)

Collective Data (#1342)

Compliant Technologies (#2681)

Dataminr (#1839)

Dell Technologies (#2929)

DroneShield (#2888)

Ericsson (#226)

Flashpoint (#664)

Flock Safety (#1321), (#1621) Forcemetrics (#411)

Imprivata (#1984)

Kaseware (#591)

Laserfiche (#210)

LexisNexis (#2741)

Magnet Forensics (#481)

Mark43 (#2711), (#2721)

MSAB (#588)

Neo4j (#493)

Oracle (#1021)

Paladin (#3107)

Palo Alto (#230)

Parsec (#689) Penlink (#2500)



Peregrine (#1287), (#2341)

SaferWatch (#1488)

Samsara (#750)

Samsung (#1711)

Skydio (#2141)

SmartForce (#3167)

TRM Labs (#708)

Vector Solutions (#1553)

Veritone (#2847)

Verkada (#1961) Zebra (#1721)





To view the full IACP floor plan, click here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft's after-hours networking reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25th at the Sports & Social Orlando sports bar in Orlando, FL.

Sports & Social Sports Bar

9109 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

JOIN TODAY:

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft's presence at the event and participate in this opportunity, contact Anna Pettry at (571) 590-7131 or ....

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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