Crypto News: Remittix Announces 300 Million RTX Burn At Launch, Removing 20% Of Supply As Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $180,000 And Ethereum Eyes $8,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix introduces a major tokenomics catalyst ahead of its November launch as bullish Bitcoin and Ethereum forecasts return to the market.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has announced that 300 million RTX tokens will be permanently burned at launch, removing 20% of the original token supply. The burn is designed to create a substantially tighter supply structure as RTX moves from presale access into public-market trading on November 24, 2026.









The announcement gives Remittix a major tokenomics catalyst during the final phase of its $36 million raise. More than 40,000 participants have contributed $33 million, while RTX remains available at $0.28 before moving toward the announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The planned supply reduction arrives as Bitcoin trades near $81,600 and Ethereum holds around $2,398. Bullish market forecasts now target $180,000 BTC and $8,000 ETH, placing the upside required from established assets alongside the earlier-stage launch setup developing around RTX.

The RTX Burn Removes One-Fifth of Total Supply

Burning 300 million RTX will permanently remove one-fifth of the original token supply at launch. The announced action would reduce the supply from 1.5 billion RTX to 1.2 billion RTX, leaving 80% of the original total available across the remaining token allocations.

This creates a clearer scarcity narrative before public trading begins. Rather than introducing the burn after launch, Remittix is positioning it as part of the initial market structure, allowing buyers to assess the reduced supply before RTX reaches exchanges.

The timing adds another fixed catalyst alongside the November 24 launch, the final presale stage and the project's remaining $3 million allocation.

PayFi Gives the Burn a Utility-Led Foundation

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project designed to connect supported cryptocurrencies with conventional bank accounts. One thousand invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The wider Remittix product suite includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads and Remittix Markets with over $50 million in perpetual trading volume. Remittix Earn is also preparing Aave, Fluid and Morpho pools with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected assets.

Remittix is preparing 41 new fiat currencies for PayFi, creating a potential international growth route behind the tighter RTX supply. The burn therefore sits alongside a product ecosystem built around payments, trading, wallet access and earning.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $180,000

Bitcoin recently traded near $81,600, meaning a move to $180,000 would represent growth of approximately 120%. The bullish case continues to center on institutional access, ETF demand, corporate accumulation and Bitcoin's fixed 21 million supply.

Ethereum recently traded near $2,398, making an $8,000 target approximately 3.3 times higher. Ethereum bulls point to stablecoin activity, tokenization, decentralized finance and proposed improvements to settlement speed as potential long-term catalysts.

Both forecasts require hundreds of billions of dollars in additional market value. Remittix offers a smaller launch-stage alternative where a 300 million token burn can create a more immediate change in supply before public trading begins.

The Burn Strengthens the November 24 Setup

The RTX burn combines a supply catalyst with a defined market date. At $33 million raised, Remittix has completed more than 91% of its hard cap, while the current $0.28 price remains below the announced $0.46 minimum exchange launch price.

For buyers comparing $180,000 Bitcoin and $8,000 Ethereum targets with new cryptocurrency opportunities, Remittix now combines PayFi utility, four connected products and a confirmed 20% supply burn. The remaining $3 million represents the final presale window before that revised token structure reaches the market.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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