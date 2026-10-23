The Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 7.5% CAGR Until 2030

Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Trends

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The Business Research Company's Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The smartphone power management integrated circuit (IC) market is experiencing significant growth as smartphones become more advanced and power-hungry. With increasing demand for efficient energy use and faster charging, this sector is set for continued expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of this important technology.

Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market

The smartphone power management integrated circuit (IC) market has witnessed strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $4.53 billion in 2025 to $4.88 billion in 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth was fueled by rising smartphone shipments, increasing integration of advanced features, demand for better battery efficiency, adoption of fast charging technologies, and the growing complexity of smartphone power systems. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. The forecast is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient phones, more widespread use of sophisticated charging methods, integration of high-performance processors, extended battery life requirements, and the development of compact, multifunctional power management solutions. Key trends include higher efficiency power conversion architectures, advanced voltage regulation, compact IC designs, advanced power sequencing, and low standby power consumption innovations.

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Understanding the Role of the Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC)

A smartphone power management integrated circuit (IC) is responsible for regulating, converting, and distributing electrical power throughout the smartphone system. It maintains stable voltage levels and optimizes energy use by controlling how power is allocated to various internal circuits. Additionally, the IC manages power sequencing to ensure components start up and shut down in the correct order, enhancing device stability and performance.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market

The expanding adoption of fifth-generation (5G) smartphones is a crucial factor propelling the smartphone power management integrated circuit (IC) market. 5G devices operate on networks that provide faster internet speeds, lower latency, and more efficient wireless communication than previous generations. As 5G infrastructure rapidly grows, more consumers are switching to these devices. This shift significantly increases power demands, encouraging the use of power management integrated circuits to optimize power distribution, improve battery life, and support fast charging. For context, in September 2025, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) reported approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide were using 5G smartphones for mobile internet access. This widespread adoption is directly boosting the market for smartphone power management ICs.

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Regional Market Overview for Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuits (IC)

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for smartphone power management integrated circuits (IC). This region is also expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Smartphone Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 7.5% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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