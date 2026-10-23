MEDIA ALERT: 10/24/26 Statewide Leaf Peeping EV Road Trip & Showcase - Norwalk To Kent

Cruising through the magic of fall.

Join the 4th Annual Leaf Peeping EV Road Trip on October 24! Explore scenic Route 7, see electric vehicles, meet EV owners, and enjoy fall foliage.

- Daphne DixonNORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4th Annual Leaf Peeping EV Road Trip & EV Showcase - Saturday, October 24Scenic Route 7 drive from Norwalk to Kent celebrates fall foliage, electric vehicles, local businesses, and free EV chargingThe Clean Transportation Coalition – Western Connecticut invites the media and public to the 4th Annual Leaf Peeping EV Road Trip & EV Showcase, taking place tomorrow, Saturday, October 24.The event combines a scenic fall drive along Route 7 with opportunities to see electric vehicles, meet EV owners, explore charming Connecticut communities, and learn about EV charging. Participants may join at any point along the route, whether driving an electric, hybrid, or gasoline-powered vehicle.EVENT SCHEDULE - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 249:00–9:30 a.m. | NORWALK - Road Trip KickoffShopRite, 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. | RIDGEFIELD - EV ShowcaseNod Hill Brewery, 137 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield, CTMeet EV owners, see electric vehicles, and learn about the EV driving experience.2:15 p.m. | KENT - EV Gathering & Charging CelebrationWebster Bank, 50 North Main Street, Kent, CTMeet fellow EV enthusiasts and learn about Kent's newly installed Level 2 Voltpost charger, available for complimentary charging on October 24 in celebration of the event.MEDIA HIGHLIGHTSCross-country EV experience: Daphne Dixon, Executive Director of the Clean Transportation Coalition – Western Connecticut, will lead the drive in a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV from Karl Chevrolet. Dixon has driven the vehicle across the country and on numerous regional road trips.Federally designated EV corridor: Route 7 is a federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridor for EV charging. The coalition spearheaded efforts to secure the designation.EV showcase and driver interviews: Opportunities to photograph electric vehicles, interview owners, and hear firsthand about charging, range, and the experience of driving electric.New charging infrastructure: Kent's grant-funded Voltpost Level 2 charger demonstrates expanding EV charging access in northwest Connecticut.Fall tourism: The route highlights western Connecticut's scenic landscapes, historic villages, restaurants, shops, parks, and local businesses.Get connected to preferred EV dealers through Drive Electric Connecticut.QUOTE“Route 7 is not only one of Connecticut's most beautiful drives; it is also a federally designated EV charging corridor,” said Daphne Dixon.“This event is a fun, welcoming way for people to experience electric driving while celebrating the communities and destinations that make western Connecticut so special.”MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Interviews with Daphne Dixon, EV owners, and participating drivers; vehicle photography; EV showcase coverage; scenic fall driving footage; and coverage of Kent's new charging infrastructure.Media inquiries and interview arrangements:Daphne Dixon | 203-536-4695 |...###

Daphne Dixon

Clean Transporttaion Coalition - Western Connecticut

+1 203-536-4695

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MEDIA ALERT: 10/24/26 Statewide Leaf Peeping EV Road Trip & Showcase - Norwalk to Kent News Provided By Clean Transportation Coalition - Western Connecticut October 23, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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