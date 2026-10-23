Hazen Law Group Announces Publication Detailing Marielle Hazen's Appointment As National Academy Of Elder Law Attorneys President

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys has formally introduced Marielle F. Hazen, founder of Hazen Law Group, as the organization's 39th president in the latest issue of NAELA News. The featured article, published in the July through September 2026 edition of the organization's quarterly journal, chronicles Hazen's decades of leadership at both state and national levels, marking a significant transition for the prominent legal association.

Through professional anecdotes, the article outlines the foundational experiences that have shaped her approach to legal advocacy. It details her progression through various leadership roles, culminating in her current position at the helm of the national organization. The designation of Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) and her status as a Fellow of the academy represent significant milestones that the article highlights as evidence of her extensive background in the field.

In conjunction with the biographical feature, the current issue of NAELA News includes Hazen's inaugural President's Message, titled“Why This Work Matters.” Within the column, Hazen reflects on the origins of her career, noting that her path into this field of law was rooted in personal experience long before it became a professional pursuit. Her commentary underscores the critical nature of legal representation for older adults and individuals with disabilities, setting a clear, policy-oriented tone for her term as president.

The publication of this issue coincides with a period of significant demographic shifts, as the aging population in the United States continues to expand rapidly. This trend presents new, complex challenges in areas such as long-term care planning, nursing home transparency, and healthcare access. The July through September 2026 issue highlights these exact concerns, featuring articles on the growing complexity of nursing home ownership and the urgent need for law schools to embrace education in this sector to prepare the next generation of attorneys.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys is a primary professional organization for legal practitioners dedicated to improving the quality of services for seniors and people with special needs. As president, Hazen will guide the organization's strategic initiatives, oversee educational programming for members across the country, and direct national advocacy efforts concerning public policy.

Marielle Hazen of Hazen Law Group has built a practice focused on navigating intricate legal structures related to aging, estate planning, and disability. Hazen's leadership of the academy during this critical juncture is expected to focus on equipping practitioners with the resources necessary to address evolving legal demands. The extensive coverage in the association's flagship publication signals a robust agenda for the coming year, emphasizing both professional development and legislative advocacy on Capitol Hill.



Hazen Law Group's elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural and entrepreneurial clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it's protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332



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Hazen Law Group Announces Publication Detailing Marielle Hazen's Appointment as National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys President News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 23, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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