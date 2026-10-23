EB Infinity Launches Paid Flatbed Training Program For CDL-A Drivers

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POG's Flatbed Training Program gives experienced CDL-A drivers paid training, with equipment, fuel, tolls, repairs and maintenance covered.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EB Infinity has launched a new paid flatbed training program designed to help experienced CDL-A drivers enter the flatbed sector without needing prior flatbed experience. Branded as the POG (Percentage of Growth): Flatbed Training Program, the initiative is open to drivers with at least two years of verifiable CDL-A driving experience and provides paid training, company-covered lodging, travel support, and a structured path toward higher percentage-based earnings.

During training, drivers earn $800 per week, with training held at EB Infinity's location. The company covers lodging, travel to the office and hotel accommodations, giving drivers a more accessible way to learn flatbed operations without taking on the full financial burden of switching divisions. The program is also open to eligible SAP drivers who have completed return-to-duty requirements and can pass a pre-employment drug test.

After training, drivers start at 24% of gross, with the opportunity to increase by 1% each week as they gain experience, up to 30% of gross. EB Infinity also offers weekly direct deposit, cash advances, safety bonuses and a referral bonus of $500 or more. The company covers 100% of fuel through its FuelSeek fueling plan, along with tolls, repairs, maintenance and flatbed equipment including chains, straps and tarps. There is no lease and no hidden cost structure for drivers.

The program is built around mixed flatbed freight, including construction materials, steel, machinery and lumber, with a primary running area in the Midwest. Drivers operate newer trucks equipped with a fridge and inverter, with 24/7 dispatch and roadside assistance. Typical scheduling includes two weeks out followed by a weekend home, while drivers based in Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana may have opportunities to be home every weekend. Pets are also allowed.

With this program, EB Infinity is creating a practical entry point for drivers who want to expand their skills and build a stronger career in flatbed trucking. By combining paid training, covered operating costs, modern equipment and a clear earnings path, the company is positioning the program as both a driver recruitment opportunity and a response to ongoing demand for skilled flatbed professionals across the Midwest.

Program Highlights:

- Paid flatbed training: Drivers earn $800 per week while learning flatbed operations, with lodging and travel support covered by EB Infinity.

- No flatbed experience required: CDL-A drivers with at least two years of verifiable experience can apply, including eligible SAP drivers who have completed return-to-duty requirements.

- Clear earnings path: Drivers start at 24% of gross after training, with weekly increases up to 30% as they gain experience.

- Company-covered operating costs: EB Infinity covers fuel, tolls, repairs, maintenance and flatbed equipment, including chains, straps and tarps.

Midwest-focused freight and driver support: The program includes mixed flatbed freight, newer trucks, 24/7 dispatch and roadside assistance, with home-time opportunities for drivers in select Midwest states.

For more information on EB Infinity, visit

About EB Infinity:

EB Infinity is an Illinois-based trucking and logistics company built around dependable freight service, strong driver relationships and a practical understanding of what it takes to keep goods moving. The company focuses on safe, efficient transportation while investing in the people, equipment and systems that support drivers and customers every day. With a culture rooted in reliability, communication and respect for the road, EB Infinity works to create long-term value for its drivers, partners and the businesses that depend on them.

Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

+1 949-274-9651

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EB Infinity Launches Paid Flatbed Training Program for CDL-A Drivers News Provided By Bradley PR and Marketing October 23, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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