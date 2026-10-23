Staffing Firm Medical Virtual Assistants (Medicalvirtualassistants) Launches Online Hiring Platform Medicalvirtual

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Medical Virtual Assistants matches US practices and providers with experienced healthcare support from Latin America, working your US clinic hours.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. Medical Virtual Assistants matches US practices and providers with experienced healthcare support from Latin America, working your US clinic hours.. The new online platform MedicalVirtual (medicalvirtual) offers HIPAA-trained medical virtual assistants for patient calls, scheduling, intake, insurance administration and documentation, with English–Spanish bilingual options.Legacy healthcare staffing firm Medical Virtual Assistants has launched a new digital platform, MedicalVirtual, offering remote HIPAA-trained professionals in US time zones. The MedicalVirtual marketplace allows users to hire VAs, receptionists, scribes, intake specialists and more in just 48 hours, with cost savings of up to 80% compared to hiring locally.MedicalVirtual places medical virtual assistants and other healthcare professionals from Latin America with US practices. Every assistant has already worked for a US practice or billing company, completes HIPAA training before kick-off, and works US clinic hours rather than an overnight shift.According to a recent McKinsey & Co study, 45% of healthcare support staff work remotely at least some of the time, averaging 2.8 remote work days per week, while Forbes reported that remote employment in healthcare grew by more than 135% between 2019 and 2022.Meanwhile, demand for U.S. healthcare occupations is projected to increase by 1.9 million job openings each year through 2034, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.According to data collected in 2025-26, MedicalVirtual reports a 40% rise in demand for remote healthcare support roles like medical virtual assistants and virtual intake specialists, as more practices look to shift a portion of their support staff offshore in order to take advantage of greater cost savings and increased flexibility.The study, based on data from over 500 clients, reflects the overall trend within the healthcare industry towards remote work and nearshore hiring solutions. MedicalVirtual also reports that the most popular countries for remote staffing are Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, with participants citing time zone overlap, cultural proximity, and strong US HIPAA experience.Traditional offshore medical staffing has largely meant hiring people who work after the practice is closed, which can work for some back-office tasks, but falls apart the moment a patient calls. MedicalVirtual builds around Latin America instead, with assistants who work in US time zones rather than a night shift, which is why it holds up over years instead of months.Hiring with MedicalVirtual allows practices to keep patient calls, scheduling and administrative follow-up moving during the day by connecting practices with HIPAA-trained Latin American talent who work US hours and follow the existing team's documented procedures.Full-time staffing with MedicalVirtual starts at just $10/hour, or $20,800/year, over 50% less than the average cost of hiring a medical assistant locally – $46,120/year or $22.17/hour. The platform also offers part-time and flexible hiring options, making it ideal for smaller practices and clinics.Healthcare also has one of the worst time-to-fill rates of any industry, taking an average of 49 days to fill a vacancy – longer than any other industry surveyed. With MedicalVirtual, practices can hire in just 48 hours, as the network of candidates is fully pre-vetted and available to hire immediately.MedicalVirtual offers professionals across diverse roles such as Medical Virtual Assistants, Virtual Medical Receptionists, Virtual Medical Scribes, Virtual Medical Billing Assistants, Virtual Medical Coders, Prior Authorization Specialists, Insurance Verification Specialists, Patient Intake Coordinators, Medical Records Specialists and Credentialing Specialists.The platform also offers specialists across all practice areas, including Primary Care & Internal Medicine, Mental Health & Therapy, Dental & Orthodontics, Veterinary Clinics, Optometry & Eye Care, Med Spa & Aesthetics, and Physical Therapy & Chiropractic.Hire your next medical assistant in just 48 hours with MedicalVirtual

Isabelle Fahey

MedicalVirtual

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Staffing firm Medical Virtual Assistants (medicalvirtualassistants) launches online hiring platform MedicalVirtual News Provided By CloudDevs October 23, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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