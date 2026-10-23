Author William J. Capello Releases Captivating New Romance Novel Love And Fate

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey - Author William J. Capello is proud to announce the official release of Love and Fate, a compelling romance novel, scheduled for publication on August 10, 2026. The book explores the complex relationship between two Ohio State University students-Michael Saint James, an account executive at KPMG, and Renae Shepherd, a sharp divorce attorney. Blending heartfelt romance with unflinching realism, the narrative cuts straight to the heart of what it takes to protect one's independence, working through the pitfalls of controlling relationships, and choose genuine character over superficial appeal.About the BookLove and Fate traces the journey of Michael Saint James and Renae Shepherd, whose initial meeting on a park bench unfolds into a thoughtful perspective on romance, personal standards, and independence. Set against the backdrop of demanding professional careers and life's complex choices, the novel candidly depicts how marriage, wealth, and relationship dynamics impact individual freedom. It delivers an insightful reflection on working through marital control, relationship abuse, and overcoming severe life hurdles including alcoholism, depression, and bipolar disorder. Reflecting on the depth and realities captured within the narrative, the author notes, "Working on life's challenges that can be overwhelming at times, like relationship.”Inspiration Behind the StoryDrawing from his personal life experiences and witnessing the realities of mental health disorders within family relationships, William J. Capello wrote Love and Fate to share meaningful insights with readers trying to work through toxic or controlling dynamics. The core inspiration comes from highlighting the crucial importance of personal career education, independence, and choosing partners based on mutual standards, character, and faithfulness than superficial attraction or financial influence. Furthermore, sharing his core perspective on romance and personal integrity, the author adds, "Pretty women are poisonous in a relationship; love, being faithful, and smart is more important than beauty.”Meet the AuthorWilliam J. Capello is a versatile technical author, graphic designer, fashion illustrator, blueprint draftsman, and textile art designer. His distinguished career spans writing computer technical manuals, drafting classified blueprints, and leading ITT education programs for youth technology, automotive repair, and electrical training. He is also the author of No Way Out and Life's Long Journey.Book Availability and Media ContactLove and Fate is available for readers in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats on the official website , Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major media platforms. Connect with the author across social media platforms including Goodreads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and TikTokFor media inquiries, interview requests, review copies, or book club bookings, please contact:Edward Fletcher (Project Lead & Publicist)

William J. Capello

Love and Fate

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Author William J. Capello Releases Captivating New Romance Novel Love and Fate News Provided By Metasphere Technologies October 23, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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