Sunlight Simplify Joins NCPERS, Strengthening Its Commitment To Public Pension Administration Modernization

Sunlight Simplify

Membership reinforces the commitment to modernizing public pension systems through proven technology, configurable solutions, and modernization experience.

- Bernadette Leh ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunlight Simplify, a provider of enterprise core administration software, today announced its membership in the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), further strengthening its commitment to modernizing public pension administration systems.With established experience delivering complex software solutions for specialty insurance and government programs, Sunlight Simplify is applying its proven technology, implementation expertise, and configuration-driven approach to public pension administration. The company's focus is on helping retirement systems modernize legacy technology, streamline administrative operations, and adapt to evolving regulatory and operational requirements."Joining NCPERS reinforces our commitment to advancing public pension administration technology," said Bernadette Leh, President of Sunlight Simplify. "Our experience modernizing complex administrative systems for specialty insurance and government programs provides a strong foundation for our work in pension administration. We are applying the same proven technology, implementation expertise, and disciplined approach to delivery to help public retirement systems modernize their operations, address complex requirements, and adapt to evolving needs."Sunlight Simplify's cloud-native core administration platform is built on a configuration-first architecture designed to accommodate complex business requirements without extensive custom development. Its capabilities include configurable business rules, workflows, approval structures, forms, correspondence, financial processing, document management, reporting, audit trails, stakeholder portals, and external system integrations.For public pension systems, this architecture provides the flexibility to accommodate varying plan provisions, administrative processes, regulatory requirements, and reporting obligations while maintaining a consistent and scalable technology foundation.Supported by a team with international experience in enterprise software implementation and modernization, Sunlight Simplify combines established technology capabilities with an understanding of the operational and regulatory complexities of government environments."We are pleased to welcome Sunlight Simplify to the NCPERS community," said William Whitman, Director of Membership & Strategic Alliances at NCPERS. "Our research shows that modernizing pension administration technology remains an important priority for public retirement systems. The 2026 Public Retirement System Study highlighted pension leaders' growing focus on modernizing their pensions administrative systems and operational resilience. Having a leading solutions provider like Sunlight Simplify lending their expertise to our community is a benefit for our member retirement systems."Through its NCPERS membership, Sunlight Simplify will actively participate in industry initiatives, educational programs, and professional collaboration, strengthening relationships with public retirement systems and contributing to discussions surrounding the modernization of pension administration technology.About Sunlight SimplifySunlight Simplify is a provider of modern, configurable enterprise software solutions for specialty insurance, government programs, and pension administration. Its cloud-native core platform supports complex administrative operations, including financial processing, business rules, workflows, document management, reporting, and stakeholder engagement.Designed to accommodate diverse regulatory frameworks, jurisdictions, currencies, and operating models, the platform enables organizations to address complex business requirements through configuration while maintaining a consistent core architecture. With extensive experience in enterprise software modernization and a team bringing international expertise, Sunlight Simplify delivers flexible, scalable technology designed to support evolving business and regulatory needs.For more information, visit .About NCPERSSince 1941, NCPERS has been the trusted partner for public pension leaders across local, county, and state retirement systems. Through practical education, timely insights, and a welcoming peer community, we help members strengthen their funds and secure the futures of more than 20 million teachers, police officers, firefighters, municipal workers, and other public servants.Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NCPERS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization proudly representing a diverse membership that includes more than 650 public sector retirement systems, plan sponsors, unions, and service providers who collectively manage approximately $7 trillion in retirement assets.NCPERS is more than an association. We are the industry's hub for connection, catalyst for progress, and partner working to strengthen retirement systems for generations to come. Learn more at .Media ContactSunlight SimplifyMartin KowalDirector, Sales & Delivery...708-668-3794NCPERSLizzy LeesDirector of Communications...202-601-2446

Martin Kowal

Sunlight Simplify

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Sunlight Simplify Joins NCPERS, Strengthening Its Commitment to Public Pension Administration Modernization News Provided By Sunlight Solutions October 23, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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