10 Italian Startups Take On Drug-Resistant Cancer, Healthcare AI And Sustainable Biotech In San Diego And Boston

The Italian Startups with Consul General Raffaella Valentini

The Italian Trade Agency brings a delegation of biotech and life sciences innovators to two of America's leading industry hubs for a 4-week acceleration program

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New approaches to overcoming drug resistance in cancer, technologies that accelerate drug discovery, and innovative uses of biological resources, from cricket flour as an alternative protein source to transforming invasive blue crabs into food products and sustainable biomaterials. These are just some of the innovations being developed by 10 Italian startups participating in the Biotech & Pharma cohort of the seventh edition of the Italian Trade Agency's (ITA) Global Startup Program, an international acceleration initiative connecting emerging Italian companies with leading innovation ecosystems worldwide.Running through November 13, the Biotech & Pharma cohort - coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency's Los Angeles office in close collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles - brings the 10 startups to San Diego and Boston, two of the world's leading life sciences hubs, to connect with researchers, investors and potential industry partners. The delegation also represents a broader spectrum of innovation, including AI-powered healthcare workforce management and privacy-focused clinical data platforms. On Thursday, October 22, Italian Consul General in Los Angeles Raffaella Valentini officially welcomed the startups as they began their U.S. residency.The Biotech & Pharma cohort is coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency's Los Angeles office in partnership with Elpis Labs, as part of the Global Startup Program's seventh edition, which features six industry-specific cohorts across international innovation hubs. The initiative helps Italian startups strengthen their technical, operational and financial capabilities and prepare for international expansion through specialized mentoring, investor meetings, business development and industry networking.The four-week program includes visits to BioLabs in San Diego's Torrey Pines biotech cluster, UC San Diego, and the Salk Institute, along with meetings with life sciences investors and industry experts, including representatives of Avalon Ventures. In the Boston area, the startups will visit LabCentral in Cambridge's Kendall Square biotech hub and explore the Longwood Medical Area, home to major Harvard-affiliated research and healthcare institutions. The program also covers FDA regulatory pathways, intellectual property, fundraising and U.S. commercialization strategies. Two investor-facing Demo Days, scheduled for November 5 in San Diego and November 12 in Boston, will give the startups an opportunity to pitch their technologies and connect with potential partners.The participating companies span a broad range of biotech, pharmaceutical and life sciences applications.Drug discovery and next-generation therapies: BrightMol Biotech has developed a platform that identifies and validates promising drug molecules directly in living cells, accelerating one of the most complex stages of pharmaceutical research; Kiran Biotech develops a patented platform designed to retain therapeutic agents, including radiopharmaceuticals and antibodies, locally within tissues, with the goal of making treatments more targeted while reducing side effects; Thera65 is developing a new therapeutic approach to overcome drug resistance in certain solid tumors by selectively degrading a tumor-specific protein.Digital health and healthcare technologies: Nemira develops digital tools to improve communication and coordination among families, caregivers and healthcare professionals providing ongoing care for older adults, initially focusing on dementia care and incorporating privacy-focused AI capabilities; Ninacare addresses healthcare staffing shortages through an AI-powered platform that automates recruitment and human resources management for hospitals and care facilities; QubiTale provides a technology solution that enables hospitals to use patient data for research while safeguarding privacy; V-Apps offers a software platform integrating quality management, safety, training and regulatory compliance for companies in highly regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals and medical devices, through integrated modules and AI agents.Bio-based innovation and circular economy: Alma Serum develops dissolvable cosmetic membranes made from keratin nanofibers, produced without water or preservatives, that release active ingredients directly onto the skin; AlphaFood develops food and protein products made with cricket flour, alongside vertical farming systems and software for monitoring, traceability and standardized production; Blueat, developed by Mariscadoras, transforms invasive blue crabs, a species threatening marine ecosystems, into food products while using processing byproducts to develop sustainable biomaterials through a circular economy model.Led by the Italian Trade Agency, the Global Startup Program supports the international growth of innovative Italian startups through acceleration programs hosted by selected partners worldwide. The initiative is supported by a network of Italian innovation, entrepreneurship and investment organizations, including ART-ER, Le Village by Crédit Agricole, Fintech District, Italian Angels for Growth (IAG), InnovUp, Intesa Sanpaolo, Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, Invitalia, Italian Tech Alliance, UniCredit Start Lab and Zest.

Roberto Rafaschieri

Blum

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10 Italian Startups Take on Drug-Resistant Cancer, Healthcare AI and Sustainable Biotech in San Diego and Boston News Provided By Blum Srl October 23, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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