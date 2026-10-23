One Identity And READI Partner To Bring Ungovernable Applications Under Control

READI and One Identity announce a Technology Alliance extending IGA governance to legacy and specialized systems.

New Technology Alliance extends One Identity's IGA governance to legacy, on-premises, and specialized systems, with no scripting and no API required.

FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cork, Ireland - October 23, 2026 - One Identity and READI today announced a technology alliance that closes the“last mile” of identity governance. The partnership lets joint customers bring their hardest-to-connect applications - the legacy, terminal, and specialized systems that IGA programs routinely leave out of scope - under full governance, without custom code.That last mile is where risk hides. Most enterprises govern only a fraction of their critical applications through their IGA platform; the rest are managed by spreadsheet, by service-desk ticket, or not at all. Every ungoverned system is a blind spot - an account that should have been deprovisioned, an access grant no one certified, an audit finding waiting to happen.The alliance pairs the One Identity unified identity governance suite, spanning Identity Governance and Administration, Privileged Access Management, and Active Directory Management and Security, with READI's Smart Connector technology. Where standard connectors stop, READI's AI computer-vision engine picks up: it operates web, Win32, terminal, mainframe, and cloud applications the way a person would, then automates provisioning, deprovisioning, certification, and remediation across them.For joint customers, that means one governed estate instead of two. Disconnected systems come under the same provisioning, certification, and audit reporting as everything else -No scripting. No rip-and-replace.“Enterprise identity programs have made major investments in governance, but the last mile is where risk and inefficiency hide. Legacy systems and manual edge cases are exactly what traditional IGA tools can't reach. Adding READI's automation gives customers a way to close that gap without ripping out what already works.”- Larry Chinski, Global Vice President of Enterprise Strategy, One Identity“Our mutual partners now have a formally supported joint offering - and a validated answer to the connectivity gap that has scoped down too many identity programs for too long. The consultancies and integrators already working across both ecosystems can bring this to clients with confidence.”- Mike Gray, VP of Sales & Alliances, READIThe integration is available to joint customers through both companies' existing partner programs. The companies will also pursue joint integration work, shared go-to-market initiatives, and co-branded resources. Additional technical details will follow in the coming weeks.About One IdentityOne Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide, protecting every identity - human and non-human. With flexible deployment and subscription options, from self-managed to fully managed, our solutions plug directly into an organization's identity fabric to strengthen the identity perimeter, reduce breach risk, and keep governance and compliance aligned at scale. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, and trusted by 80 of the Fortune 100, One Identity is a leading provider of integrated IGA and PAM. Learn more at .About READIREADI is an identity automation platform that extends IGA coverage to the applications leading governance platforms can't reach natively - legacy systems, Win32 desktop applications, mainframe environments, and anything without a modern API. READI's Smart Connector technology uses a large language model and computer-vision engine to automate identity lifecycle actions across the full application estate, with no scripting and no API dependency. With this alliance, One Identity joins the leading IGA platforms READI extends. For more information, visit .

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Most IGA programs miss the apps without connectors. See how READI Smart Connector brings disconnected applications into governance, no RPA required.

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One Identity and READI Partner to Bring Ungovernable Applications Under Control News Provided By READI October 23, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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