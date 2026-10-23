DAGO Express Launches Dedicated Direct Freight In 49 U.S. States

Every line is one completed DAGO Express trip in the U.S.: one vehicle from pickup to delivery, no hub.

Licensed broker DAGO Express Inc. moves expedited freight in 48 states and Alaska, one dedicated vehicle per shipment. First six weeks: 62 trips in 23 states.

RIVER GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DAGO Express Inc., a licensed freight broker, has launched dedicated direct freight in 49 U.S. states: all 48 contiguous states and Alaska. Every shipment travels in one vehicle reserved for that customer, from pickup to delivery, with no hub, no cross-dock and no reloading. Shippers book online and see the price before they book.Since its first U.S. pickup on September 14, 2026, DAGO Express has completed 62 direct trips across 23 states, through October 22, 2026.Volume grew quickly after launch: 10 trips in the second half of September, then 52 in the first three weeks of October. The 62 trips covered 10,477 miles in total and were handled by 39 vetted carriers. The longest single run was 856 miles, from Greenville, N.C., to Plainville, Mass., in one vehicle the whole way."Shippers with urgent freight usually have two options: put it in a network with transfers or pay for a full truck," said Damian Golunski, President of DAGO Express Inc. "We offer the third option: one dedicated vehicle sized to the load, booked online in minutes, going straight from pickup to delivery. This model has worked in Europe since 2019, and the first weeks in the U.S. show that shippers here want it too."Technology behind the serviceAccording to the company, DAGO Express has invested about $1 million in its own logistics platform. The platform runs the full order: online pricing and booking, carrier selection, checks of each carrier's operating authority and insurance before a load is assigned, live shipment tracking, and a record of every carrier's punctuality and cancellations."The investment in our platform is what lets a young U.S. operation hold a high standard from the first load," said Golunski. "Every carrier is checked before it hauls freight for us, and every shipment is monitored until delivery."Where DAGO Express moved freight in its first six weeksPickups and deliveries took place in California, New York, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Washington, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Kentucky, Tennessee, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Oregon, Nevada and Massachusetts. One in three trips (21 of 62) crossed state lines.How dedicated direct freight worksOne vehicle, one shipment: the truck or van that picks up the freight is the same one that delivers it. Nothing is reloaded or consolidated with other freight.Right-sized vehicles: from cargo vans and sprinter vans to box trucks and dry vans, matched to the load.Online booking: shippers enter pickup and delivery ZIP codes, see the price and book online.Licensed broker, vetted drivers: DAGO Express Inc. is authorized by the FMCSA as a broker of property (USDOT 6965061, MC 63254743) and works only with vetted drivers and carriers.Frequently asked questionsWhat is dedicated direct freight?A shipment that moves in one vehicle reserved for that customer, straight from pickup to delivery, without passing through a terminal or hub.Who uses dedicated expedited freight?Manufacturers with line-down parts, retailers with urgent restocks, event and trade-show shippers, and other businesses whose freight cannot wait for a consolidated network.How is it different from LTL?LTL freight shares a truck with other shipments and is usually handled at several terminals. Dedicated direct freight is never transferred, which reduces transit time and handling.Is this the same as exclusive-use, hot shot or ground expedite?Largely, yes. These industry terms describe the same idea: one vehicle reserved for one shipment, moving from pickup to delivery without transfers. Same-day pickup can be booked online at dagoexpress during business hours.About DAGO Express Inc.DAGO Express Inc. is a licensed U.S. freight broker based in River Grove, Illinois (USDOT 6965061, MC 63254743). The company arranges dedicated direct and expedited freight across the United States through a network of vetted carriers, booked online. DAGO Express has completed more than 26,000 transports in Europe since 2019 and began U.S. operations in September 2026.Figures are based on DAGO Express platform data for completed U.S.-only orders by pickup date, September 14 to October 22, 2026.

Damian Golunski

DAGO Express Inc.

+1 757-573-9249

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DAGO Express Launches Dedicated Direct Freight in 49 U.S. States News Provided By DAGO Express Inc. October 23, 2026, 17:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.