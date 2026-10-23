Wesco Recognized For Award-Winning Learning Innovation

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, October 23, 2026 /3BL Media/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today announced that its Learning & Development team has earned a Brandon Hall Group Gold HCM Excellence Award, a respected recognition in the learning and talent industry.

Wesco's winning submission featured a new Operations Training Program, which brings together role-based onboarding, foundational job training, safety and compliance education, and performance support for frontline warehouse employees.

“Our frontline employees play an essential role in serving customers every day,” said Anthony S. Marino, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.“This recognition reflects Wesco's commitment to world-class training that helps employees build skills while supporting the operational excellence our customers depend on.”

Accessible learning is especially important in warehouse environments, where effective training supports consistent execution and helps teams adapt to changing customer needs.

“What made this program stand out was the way it was built for the realities of the warehouse floor,” said Bryan Beverly, Vice President, Talent.“The team translated complex operational requirements into practical, role-based training that helped our operations employees build skills, work safely and help our customers succeed.”

This award-winning program highlights one of many ways Wesco invests in employee development. Across operations, sales and other business functions, Wesco creates meaningful learning experiences that help employees build the knowledge and capabilities to support customers and help build, connect, power and protect the world. To learn more about career opportunities at Wesco, visit Wesco Careers.

Contact Information

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

About Wesco: Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.