Your Holiday Business Is Live. How Do You Get Customers?

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by GoDaddy

What You'll Learn

How to create a practical holiday marketing plan that works with a small budget How to use SEO, promotions, email and social media to reach holiday shoppers How AI can help you create marketing content and prepare your website for the holiday rush

You've chosen your product, built your offer and launched your business. Now comes the next challenge: getting people to notice it.

For new U.S. small business owners, the holiday shopping season can be an opportunity to attract first-time customers, whether you're selling handmade gifts, digital downloads, seasonal services or physical products online.

You don't need a huge advertising budget or a complicated marketing strategy. You need a clear plan, a few focused channels and a website that makes it easy for customers to take the next step.

Here's how to get started before Black Friday and keep the momentum going through Christmas.

How Do You Create a Holiday Marketing Plan on a Small Budget?

Start by choosing one primary audience and one product or service you want to promote. Trying to market everything to everyone can quickly stretch your time and budget.

Next, build a simple holiday marketing calendar around the biggest shopping moments.

Before Black Friday: Introduce your business, publish useful content and build awareness. Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Promote a focused offer, gift bundle or limited-time deal. Early December: Share gift ideas, product benefits and customer testimonials. The final days before Christmas: Highlight shipping deadlines, local pickup, digital gifts or services that can be booked quickly.

Your holiday sales strategy should reflect what you sell. A handmade business might promote personalized gifts, while a digital product business could emphasize instant delivery. A local service provider might focus on seasonal bookings.

Keep your plan manageable. A few consistent, useful messages are better than a dozen campaigns you can't maintain.

How Can You Get Your Holiday Business Found on Google?

Your website is an important starting point for discovery. A holiday SEO strategy helps you make your products and services easier for relevant shoppers to find through search.

Start with holiday keyword research. Think about what your customers might type when looking for a gift or service, such as“personalized gifts for teachers,”“Christmas gift baskets” or“holiday cleaning service near me.”

Use relevant phrases naturally in your product pages, page titles, headings and descriptions. You can also create a holiday landing page that highlights seasonal offers or a holiday gift guide that helps shoppers choose products.

If you serve customers in a specific area, local SEO can help small businesses reach nearby shoppers. Keep your business information accurate and make your location and services clear.

GoDaddy Airo can help you create a website and generate content with AI, giving you a starting point for presenting your products and business online. Review your pages before publishing to make sure the information is accurate and reflects your offer.

What Are Some Holiday Promotion Ideas That Don't Require a Big Budget?

A good promotion gives customers a reason to buy without cutting so deeply into your margins that the sale becomes unprofitable.

Try these Black Friday marketing ideas:

Bundle complementary products at an attractive combined price. Offer free personalization or an added bonus. Create a limited-time offer on a priority product. Partner with a complementary local business to reach a shared audience. Share a gift guide organized by recipient, interest or budget.

Before setting a discount, calculate your product costs, packaging, shipping and transaction fees. For example, a handmade gift bundle may feel more valuable to customers while costing less to package and promote than several separate items.

Make the offer easy to understand and give shoppers a clear next step: visit your website, shop the collection or book a service.

How Can Email and SMS Help You Reach Holiday Shoppers?

Social media can introduce people to your business, but email and SMS can help you reconnect with people who have already shown interest.

Start collecting email subscribers through your website and explain what they'll receive. You can send holiday email marketing campaigns featuring gift ideas, new products, promotions and important seasonal deadlines.

As your audience grows, email marketing for ecommerce can become more targeted. For example, new subscribers might receive an introduction to your business, while previous customers receive recommendations related to their earlier purchases.

With appropriate consent, SMS holiday marketing can provide timely reminders about a promotion or last shipping date. Keep messages relevant and respect customers' communication preferences.

You can also use abandoned-cart recovery emails to remind shoppers about products they left behind, provided your store supports that functionality and your messaging follows applicable rules.

How Can AI Help You Create Holiday Marketing Content Faster?

AI can help you move from a blank page to a workable campaign. Use it to brainstorm promotional ideas, draft social posts, create email outlines and organize your holiday marketing calendar.

GoDaddy Airo can also help generate website content and branding, making it easier to establish your online presence and prepare seasonal messaging.

Try these AI prompts:

“Create a four-week holiday marketing calendar for my [business type]. My target customer is [audience], my budget is [$X], and my main product is [product]. Include weekly website updates, social media ideas and email campaigns leading up to Christmas.”

“Give me five holiday promotion ideas for my [product or service] that don't rely on deep discounts. Consider bundles, personalization, seasonal convenience and a small marketing budget. Explain how each idea could appeal to my target customer.”

Treat AI-generated ideas as drafts. Check product details, pricing, shipping dates and promotional terms before publishing.

How Can You Turn Holiday Traffic into Customers?

You don't need to do everything at once. Start with one clear offer, make your website easy to understand, choose a few marketing channels and follow a calendar you can realistically maintain.

As Christmas approaches, adjust your messaging to match what shoppers need most, from gift inspiration to last-minute options. After each campaign, review website visits, clicks, sales and email engagement to understand what worked.

Try GoDaddy Airo to create your website and branding with AI, and take the next step toward reaching your first customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should you start your holiday marketing plan?

Start several weeks before your most important shopping dates. That gives you time to research search terms, prepare offers, create content and test your website and campaigns before demand peaks.

What are some Black Friday marketing ideas for a new small business?

Try a focused promotion, gift bundle, limited-time offer or early-access campaign. Highlight a small number of products and make the value and purchase deadline clear.

How can holiday SEO help a new business get discovered?

Research relevant seasonal search terms and incorporate them naturally into product pages, landing pages and useful content. Clear descriptions help search engines and potential customers understand what you offer.

How can AI help you create holiday marketing content?

AI can help you brainstorm campaign themes, draft promotional copy and organize a marketing calendar. GoDaddy Airo can also help generate website content and branding, giving small business owners a faster starting point for their online presence.

What should businesses promote after Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Shift attention toward Christmas gift ideas, popular products, gift cards, shipping deadlines and last-minute options. Choose promotions based on what you can fulfill reliably and what your customers are most likely to need.