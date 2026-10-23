2026 Sands Shopping Carnival Attracts Nearly 160,000 Visitors Over Four Days To Support Macao Businesses

MENAFN - 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

Sands China held its seventh annual Sands Shopping Carnival July 23-26 at The Venetian® Macao Cotai Expo. The free sales platform for Macao businesses featured more than 580 booths spanning eight exhibition zones and drew nearly 160,000 visitors over four days – its highest visitation since the event's launch in 2020.

Macao's largest sales event, the carnival helps local small and medium enterprises generate business, broaden their customer bases and create visibility. To date, the carnival has provided 4,000 complimentary booths for local businesses and attracted 800,000 visitors, supporting the Macao SAR government's Tourism+ policy and empowering the city's economic diversification.

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“We are delighted to celebrate the successful conclusion of the seventh edition of the Sands Shopping Carnival,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said.“Over the past seven years, the carnival has evolved from an innovative SME initiative into Macao's largest consumption event. It stands as a testament to the perseverance and growth of the city's SMEs, while embodying the spirit of solidarity that brings the Macao community together.”

Merchants at the 2026 Sands Shopping Carnival comprised both international and Macao brands, as well as distinctive local shops and niche specialty businesses. Visitors shopped products spanning household goods, food and wine, visitor-centric Macao specialties and souvenirs, and diverse creative offerings from Hong Kong and other Greater Bay Area cities.

New to the Sands Shopping Carnival this year was the Sports Experience Zone , which featured a basketball shooting challenge to build excitement for The NBA China Games 2026 in October at The Venetian Arena, along with a highly popular pickleball experience.

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A returning highlight of the carnival was the ICBC ePay Presents: Greater Bay Area Karaoke King Singing Competition, which attracted nearly 150 participants from the Greater Bay Area. In addition, the Busking Corner enabled the public to showcase their talents on stage, while professional singers gave special performances.

Family activities are another hallmark of the Sands Shopping Carnival, and the popular BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop has attracted nearly 3,000 participants over the carnival's seven years. Led by Sands China's food and beverage team, the workshop enabled families to make different cuisines and enjoy cooking together. The carnival also featured the Bank of Communications Presents: Play and Fun Kids Area, which offered inflatable attractions, game booths and other exciting activities for families and children.

Sands China invited 20 social service organizations to participate in the carnival this year, enabling people with special educational needs and other trainees to gain experience in promoting and selling their handmade products. Participating community service organizations spanned social rehabilitation, youth development, animal welfare and support for vulnerable groups. In addition, Sands Cares Ambassadors accompanied members of these organizations to experience the carnival's attractions.

The 2026 Sands Shopping Carnival was organized by Sands China in conjunction with the Macao Chamber of Commerce and with support from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). Event sponsors were BOC Macau, ICBC (Macau); Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch; and Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU).

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