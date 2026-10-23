Unlock AI Tools To Grow Your Business At Nationals Park

MENAFN - 3BL) RSVP Today

Join Verizon Small Business Digital Ready and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park for an exclusive, hands-on seminar designed to help DMV small business owners, veteran entrepreneurs, and community leaders supercharge their growth with artificial intelligence.

Set inside the prestigious FIS Champions Club, this free interactive event features a high-impact AI panel discussion moderated by Nationals Chief of Staff Gary Raizon, step-by-step guidance on real-world AI tools led by e-commerce expert John Lawson, and a complimentary networking buffet lunch overlooking the field.

Whether you are looking to streamline operations, sharpen marketing strategies, or expand your local network, you will leave with actionable digital tools, lifetime access to free business coaching and resources, and exclusive Nationals swag and raffle prizes-space is strictly limited, so reserve your spot today!

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FIS Champions Club at Nationals Park 1500 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA

