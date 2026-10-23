Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Strikes On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Two Palestinians were martyred and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said a strike near Al Suwaidi Clinic in western Gaza City killed two Palestinians, while another near Engineers Tower injured several, one critically.

A Palestinian was also wounded by Israeli fire south of Al Mawasi in Khan Younis.

Gaza's death toll since Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 74,498, with 175,616 injured. Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire that took effect last October through airstrikes, artillery shelling and gunfire.