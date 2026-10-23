Bayern Coach Kompany Hospitalised After Collapse: Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany was rushed to the hospital by emergency medical personnel on Friday after collapsing during a team training session, the German club confirmed.

"Vincent Kompany had to seek medical attention on Friday after collapsing during a training session with FC Bayern's reserve team," Bayern said on their website. "Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations at the hospital and will remain under medical care."

"Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations at the hospital and will remain under medical care."

Kompany, the 40-year-old former Manchester City defender, missed training and a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Bayern's Champions League draw against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

"I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn't listen to my body -- and then at some point my body just said, 'enough is enough!'" Kompany said after the Arsenal game.

On Friday, Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said the health of their coach "is our top priority".

"We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he recovers quickly. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs. His coaching staff, whom we trust completely, will take over his duties."

Bundesliga leaders Bayern visit Freiburg on Saturday.