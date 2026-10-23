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Russia Declares Ceasefire In Kherson Region Effective Oct 27

Russia Declares Ceasefire In Kherson Region Effective Oct 27


Date: 2026-10-23 02:04:36

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russian forces will cease fire and introduce a "silence regime" in the Kherson region from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) on Oct. 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, announced the measure on social media platform Telegram, saying it was linked to the planned humanitarian operation in the area.

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The Peninsula

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