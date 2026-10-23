Technology Increasingly Impacting National Security: Expert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Technology is increasingly influencing national security, economic competitiveness and relations between countries. Access to semiconductors, AI, computing infrastructure and critical minerals is becoming an important consideration in strategic partnerships, said a senior official from Malaysia during a panel discussion at the Global Security Forum 2026 in Doha recently.

Executive Chairman of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia Prof. Dr. Mohd Faiz Abdullah participated in a panel discussion entitled“Technology for Development: The Future of Strategic Alliances.” The session also featured Executive Director of Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute Dr. Torek Al Ansori; Professor of International Politics at Georgetown University in Qatar Dr. Roy Miller; and Head of Engineering, EMEA, Scale AI Dr. Hisham Mohamed. The discussion was moderated by Imran Khan, a senior presenter at Al Jazeera Network.

During the session, Dr. Abdullah sharing Malaysia's perspectives, said,“Malaysia was among the earliest countries to condemn the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming Malaysia's solidarity with the GCC countries and its support for regional peace and stability.” He added,“Technology is increasingly influencing national security, economic competitiveness and relations between countries. Access to semiconductors, AI, computing infrastructure and critical minerals is becoming an important consideration in strategic partnerships.”

Dr. Abdullah further said,“Malaysia's National Semiconductor Strategy and New Industrial Master Plan reflect the country's efforts to develop its own technological capabilities through international cooperation, rather than remain dependent on imported technology.

“Digital sovereignty goes beyond where data is stored. It also involves data protection, cybersecurity, accountability and the ability to choose technology providers. At the regional level, Asean's Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and Asean Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) are important mechanisms for strengthening cooperation and the capabilities of member states.”

The discussion also touched on the challenges faced by emerging economies in balancing technological advancement with national interests, particularly amidst growing competition between major technology powers.