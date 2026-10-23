Qatar Highlights Diplomacy Efforts In Address To Parliamentary Association For Peace Mediation In Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Tokyo: Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and mediation as key pillars of its foreign policy, calling for greater international cooperation to resolve conflicts and ease humanitarian suffering.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi made the remarks in an address to the Parliamentary Association for Peace Mediation, held at the Japanese House of Representatives in Tokyo.

His Excellency said Qatar's approach to foreign policy was rooted in its constitutional commitments and its belief that diplomacy plays a vital role in protecting lives, reducing suffering and promoting security and stability.

Dr Al Khulaifi said successful mediation depended on building trust and credibility, exercising patience, respecting commitments and maintaining the confidentiality of negotiations.

The role of a mediator, he added, was to help conflicting parties reach solutions that were acceptable to all sides and could be sustained over time.

He highlighted Qatar's mediation efforts in several regional and international conflicts, including Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Qatar has also worked to reunite children with their families amid the war in Ukraine, he said, describing such initiatives as part of wider efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering and create conditions for political solutions.

The minister stressed that reaching agreements was only part of the process, saying that their implementation and the fulfillment of commitments were essential to achieving lasting peace.

He also underlined the importance of protecting mediators and preserving channels of negotiation to keep the prospect of peaceful settlements open.

Dr Al Khulaifi praised the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Qatar and Japan, expressing hope that the two countries would strengthen cooperation in supporting dialogue, reducing tensions and coordinating humanitarian and development efforts in conflict-affected countries.

He also called for greater exchange of expertise in mediation. as both countries seek to support diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving international disputes.

Qatar has positioned mediation as a central element of its international engagement, seeking to facilitate negotiations and support humanitarian initiatives in regions affected by conflict.