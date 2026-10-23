Driving Near Shoreline Prohibited At Sealine, Khor Al-Adaid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Driving vehicles within 30 metres of the shoreline has been prohibited along the beaches stretching from Sealine to Khor Al-Adaid, authorities have announced.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 23, 2026, by the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), represented by its Environmental Security Group, in cooperation with the Department of Natural Reserves at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

"The beaches of Sealine and Khor Al-Adaid are destinations for relaxation and recreation. To keep these spaces safe, driving vehicles is strictly prohibited within 30 metres," Lekhwiya said in a video published on its social media platforms.

Violators may face imprisonment and a fine of up to QR100,000, or either of the two penalties, in accordance with Law No. 19 of 2004 on the protection of wildlife and its natural habitats.