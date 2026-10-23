Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Church In Jordan's Karak Governorate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the attack on a church in Karak Governorate in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm rejection of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.

The Ministry also underscored its absolute rejection of attacks on places of worship and the terrorization of innocent people.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all measures taken to safeguard the country's security and stability. It also extended its condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Jordan, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.