Vantage / Key word(s): Product Launch/Agreement

Vantage Enhances Its V-Card Premium Payment Experience for CFD Traders

23.10.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

V-Card combines everyday spending, applicable transaction fees and convenient card management. PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is enhancing its V-Card experience, bringing eligible account-linked payment services into everyday life. The card service is part of a broader wallet ecosystem with a reported user base of more than 1.95 million. Building on its May introduction of an industry-first virtual card for CFD traders, Vantage is expanding its range of payment-related services beyond market access. A convenient payment experience for everyday life V-Card enables eligible clients to use available funds transferred to their V-Wallet for card-based payments at merchants that accept the relevant card network. Customers can use it for purchases such as travel bookings, online shopping, dining and digital services, subject to activation, eligibility and programme terms. The offering includes cross-border transaction fees and foreign-exchange conversion rates as specified in the applicable programme terms, with no annual card fee where applicable. Clients can access card information and management features within the Vantage App. Apple Pay and Google Pay may be available as mobile-payment options where supported by the relevant market, issuer, card network and device. Availability may vary by location and programme. Card eligibility, identification checks and spending limits are governed by the applicable programme terms and official announcements. V-Card services are available only in supported jurisdictions and are subject to applicable laws, regulatory restrictions, issuer requirements and eligibility criteria. Connecting convenience and confidence Vantage works with Thredd as part of its card-service ecosystem. Identity verification, payment authentication and fraud-risk management form part of the service framework, supporting a more connected experience with applicable security measures. For eligible clients considering a forex card, CFD payment card or premium card for traders, the relevant considerations include merchant acceptance, access to eligible balances, cross-border costs, currency conversion and mobile-wallet compatibility. V-Card seeks to address these considerations together as Vantage develops a payment experience designed for everyday life beyond trading. About Vantage Vantage Markets is a multi-asset CFD broker offering access to CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs and bonds. Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading. Disclaimer: V-Card is available to eligible clients in selected countries and regions only. Cards and payment services are provided by third parties; Vantage does not issue cards or provide payment services. Features, fees and benefits are subject to applicable laws, issuer approval, card-network rules and programme terms. V-Card is for eligible purchases and must not fund margin, leveraged or derivatives trading. This content is informational, not financial or investment advice, and is not directed at restricted jurisdictions.



View original content: 23.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

