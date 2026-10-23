Solidus Techno Power Marks A New Milestone With 27.31 Mwh BESS Project Integrated With 50 MW Solar Project For SBF Ispat
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The image captures the successful delivery of Solidus Techno Power's 27.31 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) integrated with 50MW solar project for SBF Ispat Private Limited
Jaspal Singh, CEO & Co-founder of Solidus Techno Power Private Limited, said,“Solar power combined with battery storage offers industries greater flexibility and helps them utilise renewable energy more effectively.”
Harvinder Singh, Managing Director, added,“This project strengthens Solidus's integrated clean-energy portfolio. Through XenRosh ESS, we are expanding our BESS manufacturing capabilities with a focus on quality, safety and reliability.”
Through its subsidiary, XenRosh ESS, Solidus is expanding its battery energy storage manufacturing capabilities to meet growing market demand. The company continues to support commercial and industrial customers through solar EPC expertise and integrated energy storage solutions.
About Solidus Techno Power Private Limited
Solidus Techno Power delivers solar EPC and renewable energy solutions across commercial, industrial and utility-scale projects. Its subsidiary, XenRosh ESS, focuses on Battery Energy Storage System manufacturing.
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