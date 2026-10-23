(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Employability is evolving quickly, and traditional education paths are finding it hard to keep up. New technologies such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics are reshaping the skills that employers now look for. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, technological advancements will play a major role in shaping the global job market up to 2030. Significantly, this report also highlights the need for technology-related skills as well as human skills such as analytical thinking, creative and adaptability skills.

How Sandip University is Preparing Students for the Future



As India transitions to an AI driven economy, there will be a need to upgrade skills of its workforce through appropriate education and training programs. The NITI Aayog Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy highlights the importance of boosting AI skills, including AI in education, and fostering better teamwork between the government, universities, and businesses.



In line with this, Sandip University is creating an educational environment that mixes technology-based learning, real-world industry experience, hands-on training, and personal growth-helping students get ready for the changing job market.



Modernising the Academic Core

Preparing students for the future is at the core of the education they receive while at the university. Our emerging technologies such as AI & ML are mapped against the various programs offered to students at Sandip University.



For instance, B in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning covers artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, intelligent agents, and cognitive modelling, while connecting these concepts to real-world technological applications.



The university's academic offerings also extend into cybersecurity, cloud technologies, virtual reality, and other technology-driven disciplines, allowing students to develop specialised knowledge aligned with changing industry needs.



Industry-University Collaboration

Academic knowledge gains more significance when students can relate it to the expectations of the workplace. Sandip University has built strong industry associations that offer students opportunities for training, internships, digital learning, certifications, and industry exposure.



Through its Corporate Tie-ups, the university collaborates with organizations such as Capgemini, Edunet Foundation through the IBM Skill Build programme, Infosys Springboard, Xento Systems, and RPG Foundation–Zensar Technologies.



These collaborations support various initiatives including student training, on-campus internships, industry site visits, internship programs, and opportunities for skill development and digital certification.



Real-World Experience Before Graduation

At Sandip University, our students gain practical experience as part of their academic development. Our Career Development Cell focuses on enhancing technology awareness, improving communication skills, inculcating soft and life skills, guiding students for higher education, and guiding them for their careers.



The University also aims to develop students through various field trips, workshops, industrial visits, guest lectures, university clubs, hands-on training, and compulsory internships. By these additional activities, students can reinforce what they have learned in the classroom to develop various skills such as communication, interpersonal skills, leadership, interview, and other professional skills before entering the workforce.



Building Technical and Human Capabilities

Technical skills matter, but long-term employability also depends on abilities beyond them. The World Economic Forum's Skills Outlook 2025 identifies analytical thinking, creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, and agility-together with technological literacy and expertise in AI and big data-as key competencies for the changing labour market.



Sandip University's Career Development Cell trains students in communication, leadership, group discussions, interview preparation, soft skills and emerging technologies.



Encouraging Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Innovating for Future Work requires students to be exposed to ideas for innovation and to practice entrepreneurship.



The Research and Innovation ecosystem at Sandip University is specifically designed to carry out research-oriented and innovation-focused activities. In addition to classical university teaching, our entrepreneurship and innovation offers enable students to develop ideas, solutions and business models, and to bring their ventures to market.



Many emerging technologies will develop new applications, business models new job opportunities in various sectors.



Preparing Students for a Changing Employment Landscape

The future of work won't revolve around just one technology or one kind of job. Things will keep changing-skills, roles, and even how companies operate.



That's why Sandip University brings together technology-focused programmes, industry partnerships, internships, professional skills training, certifications, and innovation opportunities. The aim is to create a learning environment that helps students stay ready for change.



The real goal isn't just to prepare students for their first job. It's to give them the technical knowledge, practical experience, and flexible skills they need so they can keep learning and growing as the workplace continues to evolve.