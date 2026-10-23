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Shanghai, Hamburg seek closer ties as friendship turns 40

23.10.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from go



As Shanghai and Hamburg mark 40 years of friendship, Shanghai is looking to deepen practical cooperation with Hamburg in green shipping, smart ports, technological innovation and urban resilience, while expanding exchanges in youth, arts, culture and tourism. To mark the anniversary, Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher led a delegation of government, business and academic representatives to Shanghai on Oct 15 and 16. As major economic centers in Germany and China, the two cities have built extensive cooperation in trade, science and technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges over the past four decades. About 30 percent of the containers handled at the Port of Hamburg come from or are destined for China. Shanghai serves as an entry point into China for many German companies, while Hamburg provides a gateway for Chinese businesses entering Germany and the wider European market. China-Europe freight trains also link Hamburg with Chinese cities by rail. During the visit, Tschentscher said Hamburg would spare no effort to deepen cooperation with Shanghai despite changes in the international environment. The two cities are developing a green shipping corridor to make maritime transport more efficient and environmentally friendly. A joint laboratory for climate science and engineering was launched in Qingpu district on Oct 16 by Hamburg University of Technology and Feishu China, the Chinese representative office of the Fields Institute for Research in Mathematical Sciences. Tschentscher said the two cities could further advance high-tech cooperation by leveraging their respective strengths. During a visit to China Eastern Airlines, Tschentscher expressed hope that direct flights between Shanghai and Hamburg could be introduced. He said an air link would facilitate travel and strengthen business, cultural and tourism exchanges. The visiting mayor also met 30 secondary school students from Hamburg who were on a study tour in Shanghai. Their Chinese counterparts had previously visited Hamburg as part of the exchange program. Shanghai and Hamburg established their friendship-city relationship on May 29, 1986. Klaus von Dohnanyi, then Hamburg's mayor, signed the declaration on behalf of the German city. Tschentscher said he had spoken by phone with Dohnanyi, now 98, who was delighted about the anniversary. Dohnanyi had long believed that Shanghai and Hamburg shared a strong affinity, rooted in their maritime traditions and openness to the world. Click the link below to read the original article:



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