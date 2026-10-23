Travelzoo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Club Offers for Travel Enthusiasts in Germany

23.10.2026 / 17:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces five of many new Club Offers for Club Members in Germany.



Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts:

€79 PP-3 DAYS IN DRESDEN'S OLD TOWN

Breakfast included. The Frauenkirche, Zwinger and Semperoper are just a 15-minute walk away. Perfect for a winter getaway: the sauna area on the seventh floor with views over Dresden.



€599 PP-ADVENT CRUISE TO ALSACE

Five days on the Rhine, round trip from Mainz. Full board and drinks are included. Route highlights: the Christmas markets in Speyer, Rüdesheim and Strasbourg. Our partner is giving us travel enthusiasts a last-minute price (regularly €1099).



FROM €1399 PP-THAILAND: 2 WEEKS AT A 4-STAR RESORT WITH FLIGHTS

Beach vacation on Karon Beach in Phuket. Club Members stay in a superior room with pool views. We've negotiated a two-hour massage plus complimentary snacks and drinks just for us travel enthusiasts.



€109 PP-MEMBER FAVORITE IN SCHWÄBISCH HALL

One of the oldest half-timbered houses in southwestern Germany. Club Members who have stayed here call it an "absolutely beautiful hotel." This special off-season offer is half the price of a regular stay. Includes two nights, breakfast, a 3-course dinner, and a bottle of sparkling wine.

FROM €269 PP-VENICE: 4 DAYS WITH FLIGHTS

Four-star hotel in a 16th-century palazzo. Exposed ceiling beams, walnut paneling and Murano glass chandeliers. Once the home and atelier of the sculptor Alessandro Vittoria. Less than a 10-minute walk to St. Mark's Square and the Doge's Palace. Offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability. Are you a travel enthusiast? Join the club today: Who are we?

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers negotiated and rigorously vetted by our deal experts around the globe. Our relationships with thousands of top travel companies give us access to irresistible deals. Our club and its benefits are built around the lifestyle of a modern travel enthusiast. Media Contact:

Natalia Cwierz – Berlin

+49 30 311 975 20

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