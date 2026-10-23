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United States Welcomes Paraguay As Newest Pax Silica Signatory

United States Welcomes Paraguay As Newest Pax Silica Signatory


Date: 2026-10-23 02:03:32

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Today, the United States welcomed Paraguay as the 26th signatory to the Pax Silica Declaration. Foreign Minister Ramírez signed on behalf of Paraguay at a ceremony at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., alongside Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, commencing Paraguay's participation in the initiative.

The United States and Paraguay affirmed their commitment to leveraging Paraguay's critical minerals and hydropower to build super intelligence infrastructure in the Americas.

For media inquiries, please submit questions here, and stay updated by following @UnderSecE on X.

For more information, visit Pax Silica.

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U.S. Department of State

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