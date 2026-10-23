Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 303.69-Crore Investment, 300 Jobs In Kamrup

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 23 (IANS) The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday approved an investment proposal worth Rs 303.69 crore by Weetek Plastic Private Limited, part of the Welspun Group, to establish a manufacturing unit in Rangia in Kamrup district.

According to the decisions announced after the Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, the proposed industrial unit is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 300 people, providing a boost to industrial development and job creation in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma said that the investment is among the key economic decisions taken by the state government as Assam seeks to strengthen its manufacturing base and attract private investment.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the Assam Mineral Regulation and Dealers (Amendment) Rules, 2026, amending the existing rules introduced in 2020.

The amendment introduces a classification system for extracted limestone based on different grades, including high, medium and base cement grade, across Category 1, Category 2 and Category 3.

The revised framework is intended to ensure that royalty collections reflect the quality of limestone extracted, replacing the existing system of a uniform rate with a more proportionate mechanism.

The Assam government expects the revised provisions to improve the regulation of mineral resources and ensure that royalty payments are aligned with the commercial quality of the extracted material.

The Assam Cabinet also approved election rules for the Mising Autonomous Council and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council.

The State Election Commission has been advised to conduct elections to both councils within November.

The elections are expected to be an important step in the functioning of the two autonomous councils, which play a role in local governance and the administration of areas associated with the respective communities.

The decisions reflect the state government's focus on industrial investment, resource regulation and local self-governance.

The investment proposal, in particular, is expected to strengthen economic activity in Kamrup district, while the amended mineral rules seek to improve revenue administration in Assam's mining sector.