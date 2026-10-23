Trump Threatens Vetoes If Democrats Win House

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would use his veto power to block legislation and force Democrats to negotiate if Republicans lost control of Congress in the November midterm elections, dismissing concerns that political gridlock could hurt the American economy.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before leaving for a campaign rally in Florida, Trump expressed confidence that Republicans would win the elections but outlined how he would respond if Democrats gained control of Congress.

"Well, I think the Republicans are going to win, but if there was, as you call it, gridlock, what happens is I veto everything and then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal," Trump said.

The President suggested that a divided government would not necessarily prevent him from advancing his priorities.

Instead, he argued, the threat of repeated presidential vetoes would eventually bring Democrats to the negotiating table.

"So, we'll work it out," he said.

Trump described the approach as a way to break legislative deadlock by compelling the opposition party to seek compromises with the White House.

"If it happens, you veto, veto, veto, and then they come and they say, how do we get it done? And you make a deal," he said.

His remarks came in response to a question about whether two years of legislative gridlock would damage the US economy.

Trump initially turned the discussion towards Iran before addressing the possibility of Republicans losing congressional control.

His comments came as he continued an intensive campaign schedule aimed at strengthening Republican prospects in the midterm elections.

Trump said his appearances were attracting large crowds and helping candidates in several states.

He cited recent campaigning in Iowa and discussed upcoming appearances in Florida and Michigan.

The President also acknowledged that some Republican Senate candidates faced difficult contests, although he maintained that enthusiasm among Republican voters remained strong.

Trump rejected suggestions that his frequent campaign appearances could produce a political backlash.

He insisted that his rallies were helping Republican candidates and said he intended to continue campaigning ahead of the elections.

The exchange offered a glimpse of how Trump might approach relations with Congress if the November results produced a shift in political control.

Rather than portraying legislative deadlock as a setback, the President presented his veto authority as a bargaining instrument that could force negotiations with Democratic lawmakers.