G6 Hospitality Signs Development Agreement For New Studio 6 Plus In Marshall, Illinois

G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, has announced the signing of a development agreement for a new-construction Studio 6 Plus property in Marshall, Illinois, with hotel owner and entrepreneur Vijaykumar Patel. Construction is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

Located along the Interstate 70 corridor, Marshall serves travelers moving between Illinois and Indiana and provides access to regional business and commercial activity. The new development will build on Patel's existing investment in the market, further expanding the community's lodging options.

Introduced in April 2026, Studio 6 Plus is a purpose-built, new-construction extended-stay concept designed around operational efficiency, technology-enabled guest experiences, and long-term owner profitability. The prototype features spacious guestrooms with full kitchens, functional living spaces, and a streamlined lobby experience incorporating digital check-in technology and personalized Ambassador service.

Vijaykumar Patel's entrepreneurial career spans more than two decades across the UK and the US. He holds two degrees in information technology and has hands-on experience designing property management systems, bringing both technical knowledge and business experience to hospitality ownership. Before moving to the United States in 2021, he spent approximately 20 years building and operating businesses in the United Kingdom across retail, restaurants, sales, and technology.

He entered the U.S. hospitality industry through his first independent motel investment and steadily expanded his portfolio, acquiring additional hospitality properties across Indiana and Illinois. The Marshall project marks Patel's move from acquiring and operating existing hotels to developing a new property, with a focus on efficient operations and long-term returns.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 extended-stay brands in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya

G6 Hospitality

[email protected]

+1 (631) 460-5060

