Trump Praises Melania's Ukraine Peace Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday praised First Lady Melania Trump's efforts to reunite children separated from their families during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying both Moscow and Kyiv were cooperating with her humanitarian initiative.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for a campaign rally in Florida, Trump welcomed a ceasefire and said the First Lady was concentrating on bringing children back to their families.

"The ceasefire is really good news," Trump said.

Asked whether Melania Trump would participate in proposed trilateral peace talks involving the United States, Russia and Ukraine, the President did not rule out the possibility, although he indicated that no such arrangement had been made.

"No, but it's not the worst idea I've ever heard," he said.

Trump said the First Lady's immediate priority was humanitarian rather than formal diplomatic negotiations.

"What she wants to do is save children, and that's her focus, and both sides are cooperating with her," he said.

The President credited Melania Trump with initiating the effort and establishing contact with the parties involved.

"Her initiative, and they contacted both sides, and both sides wanted to do it," Trump said.

Later in the exchange, Trump returned to the First Lady's work, describing it as an important effort to help families affected by the fighting.

He said she was working to bring children back to their parents and that Russia and Ukraine were involved in the process.

"She wants to see babies come back to their families, and that's between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said.

The President also referred to a ceasefire in what he described as a particularly difficult location.

"And they worked a ceasefire in a very rough place, by the way," he said.

His remarks suggested that the First Lady's involvement was focused on family reunification rather than taking a formal role in the wider peace process.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has separated families and displaced children, making their return and reunification a humanitarian concern alongside broader diplomatic efforts to end the fighting.

The First Lady's initiative, as described by Trump, involves contacts with both sides.