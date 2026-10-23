Trump Says UK Opening Up North Sea Oil

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday said Britain was moving to expand oil production in the North Sea following discussions with its new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, a step he predicted would significantly strengthen the British economy.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for a campaign rally in Florida, Trump disclosed that he had spoken with the British leader and discussed plans to increase energy production.

"We discussed the fact that they're opening up the North Sea oil," Trump said.

He argued that developing the region's energy resources would bring substantial economic benefits to Britain.

"And that's going to make the UK a very rich country," he said.

The President said he had been pressing successive British governments to expand North Sea oil production for the past two years.

"I've been after them to do that for two years," Trump said.

He contrasted the approach of the current Prime Minister Burnham with that of his predecessor, Keir Starmer, whom he described in favourable personal terms but criticised for failing to advance the energy policy.

"He's a very nice man, but he never got it done," Trump said, referring to Starmer.

The President credited Burnham with taking steps that his predecessor had not pursued.

"And this one is getting it," he said. "Andy is getting it done," he said.

The President suggested that the decision to expand oil production ran against some of the political principles associated with the British leader's party.

"And I guess it's against the Liberal principle, but he knows what's right," Trump said.

Trump repeatedly expressed confidence that increased North Sea oil production would improve Britain's economic prospects.

"It's going to make the UK a very wealthy country," he said.

The President also indicated that the conversation had touched on international conflicts, including Iran and Ukraine, although those subjects were not the principal focus of the discussion.

"We did very very lightly," he said when describing the extent of those exchanges.

"We mostly discussed Aberdeen and the North Sea," Trump added.

The remarks offered an indication of Trump's interest in Britain's energy policy and his preference for expanding conventional fuel production.

The North Sea is an established oil and gas producing region, with Aberdeen serving as an important centre for the British offshore energy industry.