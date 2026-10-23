'Mayer Gomon 2026' Showcases Tripura's Rich Cultural Heritage, Unity And Communal Harmony: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 23 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the 'Mayer Gomon' carnival is not merely a procession marking the immersion of Durga idols; it has evolved into a unique expression of sate's royal heritage, cultural diversity, communal harmony and collective social consciousness.

The Tripura government on Friday organised the fifth edition of 'Mayer Gamon', a procession of Durga idols of the best pujas in the capital city and its outskirts.

Inaugurating the colourful carnival, the Chief Minister said that the mega event also offers an opportunity to showcase the state's cultural identity on national and international platforms.

Chief Minister Saha said the event reflects Tripura's rich cultural heritage and the enduring tradition of Durga Puja, while strengthening the bonds of unity and harmony among different communities, including the state's tribal and non-tribal populations.

Recalling the historical significance of the venue, the Chief Minister added that during the princely era, processions carrying Durga idols for immersion traditionally began from the area in front of Maharani Tulsibati Girls' School.

Honouring this legacy while adapting it to contemporary times, the state has organised the 'Mayer Gomon' carnival.

He said that although earlier celebrations might not have featured modern lighting arrangements or advanced sound systems, they were marked by deep devotion, emotion and enthusiastic public participation.

The present-day carnival beautifully combines these traditional sentiments with modern arrangements and creativity.

"Within a short period, the initiative has emerged as one of Tripura's most attractive annual cultural events," the Chief Minister added.

He said that Durga Puja is no longer confined to a religious celebration, as its appeal has become universal and extended beyond national boundaries to different parts of the world.

In Tripura, participation in the festival continues to grow among people from all communities, irrespective of caste or tribal identity.

"People from different backgrounds are joining the celebrations shoulder to shoulder, presenting a shining example of social harmony and mutual goodwill," he said.

Chief Minister Saha called upon everyone to work collectively to strengthen this spirit of unity and harmony and realise the vision of 'Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura'.

One of the major highlights of this year's 'Mayer Gomon' carnival is the participation of foreign diplomatic representatives of several countries.

For the first time, senior representatives from the embassies of several countries and the diplomatic community have arrived in Agartala to witness the carnival and the grand arrangements for idol immersion.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the visiting dignitaries would gain a deeper understanding of Tripura's natural beauty, cultural heritage and the warmth of its people.

He said their visit could help project a positive image of the state internationally and draw greater attention to its potential in the fields of art, culture and tourism.

Referring to the recent business summit held in Agartala, CM Saha said investment opportunities in Tripura's industrial and tourism sectors were steadily expanding.

Around 10 investors from abroad had also expressed interest in investing in the state's industries and tourism sector.

He expressed confidence that cultural initiatives such as the 'Mayer Gomon' carnival would enhance Tripura's visibility, promote tourism and create new opportunities for socio-economic development.

Highlighting improvements in the state's law-and-order situation, the Chief Minister said there had been significant progress since 2018, with peace, stability and public confidence now prevailing across Tripura.

According to CM Saha, the positive changes are reflected in the organisation of Durga Puja and the growing participation of the public.

The increasing number of puja celebrations, rising enthusiasm and spontaneous participation by people from all sections of society indicate positive changes in the state's social and economic life.

He emphasised the need to build on Tripura's peaceful environment and cultural diversity to accelerate the state's overall development.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to work together towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Secretary to the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Kiran Gitte, said 'Mayer Gomon' had emerged as one of Tripura's most important cultural identities.

He noted that the carnival not only showcases the state's customs, heritage and cultural bonds among tribal and non-tribal communities but also provides an important platform for local artists and artisans to demonstrate their talent and creativity.

Gitte said that more than 200,000 people had participated in the event in person this year, while over one million viewers and members of the public had connected with it through digital platforms.

He also appealed to people to participate in such initiatives to help preserve and enrich the state's cultural heritage.

More than 3,050 community Durga Pujas and over 100 family Pujas were organised across Tripura this year, including around 775 in West Tripura district alone, attracting large crowds and requiring extensive security and traffic management arrangements.