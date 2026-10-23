MP CM To Inaugurate Rs 2,388 Crore Narmada Irrigation Project Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 23 (IANS) Farmers in 260 villages of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Jhabua districts are set to get irrigation water through an underground pressurised pipeline network under a Rs 2,387.60 crore project to be inaugurated on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur micro-lift irrigation project at the sports complex in Sardarpur in Dhar district, according to a statement issued by his office on Friday.

The project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 57,422 hectares of agricultural land, including 25,422 hectares in 66 villages of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district and 32,000 hectares in 194 villages across six tehsils of Jhabua district.

“The project will facilitate irrigation in 260 villages of Dhar and Jhabua districts and create opportunities to increase agricultural production,” the statement said.

Under the scheme, 186.62 million cubic metres of water will be lifted from the Narmada River at Chandankhedi village in Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district.

The project will require 102.30 MW of electricity to operate. Its key feature is an underground pipeline system designed to deliver water under a pressure of 20 metres to agricultural blocks of up to 2.5 hectares.

Farmers will be able to use the pressurised water for drip and sprinkler irrigation. The system is expected to improve water-use efficiency compared with conventional irrigation methods. It will also eliminate the need to level fields for irrigation, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

In Jhabua district, the project will cover 108 villages in Jhabua tehsil, six in Petlawad, 28 in Meghnagar, 39 in Thandla, 12 in Rama and one in Ranapur.

“The underground pipeline system will provide pressurised water for irrigation through drip and sprinkler methods,” the statement said.

The project is expected to expand access to irrigation water across the targeted areas and support farming in the two districts.

The foundation of the project was laid down in 2018 by the then Chief Minister and now Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.