Cong Gears Up For INDIA Bloc Mega Rally Against 'Vote Theft' Venugopal Meets UP, Haryana Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said the party held high-level meetings with senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to intensify mobilisation for the INDIA bloc's mega rally against“Vote Chori” scheduled for November 1 in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Venugopal said that he, along with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP PCC president Aradhana Misra 'Mona' and other senior leaders from the state to discuss strategies for building large-scale participation in the rally.

A separate meeting was also held with AICC in-charge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana PCC president Rao Narender Singh and senior leaders from Haryana to strengthen organisational efforts in that state, he said.

Venugopal described the November 1 event at Ramleela Maidan as the culmination of a massive 'Delhi Chalo' march that would converge in the national capital on the same day. He expressed confidence that at least one million citizens would join the march and the rally, calling the programmes against what he termed the“criminal Vote Chori” historic in nature.

Alleging that the electoral irregularities were orchestrated by“Gyanesh and Co.” at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress general secretary said people from all parts of the country would attend the events in large numbers. He asserted that the massive participation would send a strong message across India that the opposition was united in protecting democracy and determined to drive the“Vote Chors” out of power.

The INDIA bloc has been organising a series of protests and awareness programmes highlighting alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The November 1 rally is being projected as one of the largest mobilisations by the opposition alliance in recent times, with a special focus on drawing participation from northern states.

The Congress has appealed to supporters and citizens concerned about democratic processes to join the march and the Ramleela Maidan gathering in large numbers.