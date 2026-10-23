Defence Secretary Chairs Meeting On National Dam Safety And Disaster Risk Reduction

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Defence Ministry officials, dam operators and disaster-management representatives discussed a proposed dam safety law and stronger warning arrangements for downstream communities at a meeting on 22 October.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, retired, chaired the discussion at the ministry.

The Disaster Management Centre convened the meeting, which focused on preparedness, institutional coordination and measures intended to reduce disaster risks associated with dams.

Participants identified the preparation of a dedicated Dam Safety Act as a priority, according to the ministry.

The proposed legislation would establish a clearer legal and institutional framework for dam safety governance, including responsibilities for risk management and emergency preparedness.

The discussions also emphasised non-structural measures, particularly timely and reliable warnings for communities downstream of dams.

Officials considered how stronger coordination between responsible institutions could support prompt protective action.

Thuyacontha said the national dam safety programme had been discussed at the National Security Council and that the President had subsequently instructed the ministry to conduct the programme.

Dam-owning and operating institutions contributed information on operational needs and priority actions.

Those inputs are intended to inform implementation arrangements reflecting the practical requirements of managing dams and coordinating the agencies involved.

Disaster Management Centre Director General Major General Sampath Kotuwegoda, retired, presented proposed activities and the financial resources required for implementation.

The centre is expected to continue working with technical agencies and other institutions to advance the programme.

The discussion addressed legislation, warning systems, preparedness and coordination as connected elements of national dam safety management.

Representatives of stakeholder agencies also attended.

The ministry's account presents the meeting as part of planning and institutional work on dam safety, rather than an announcement of an immediate threat to a particular dam or downstream community.