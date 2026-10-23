Deputy Minister Of Defence Chairs Meeting On Future Role And Structure Of Centre For Defence Research And Development

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), chaired a meeting on the future institutional structure, role and development plans of the Centre for Defence Research and Development (CDRD) at his office in Colombo on Monday (19 Oct).

The meeting focused on strengthening defence research and development to meet national security requirements, coordinating research initiatives undertaken by the Tri-Services, and identifying priority areas for future technological advancement.

Discussions also covered the proposed institutional framework for the CDRD, the need for specialized human resources, adequate financial allocations and dedicated laboratory facilities, and collaboration with universities and other research institutions to develop practical solutions to meet defence requirements. The Deputy Minister shared his observations on the matters discussed and issued the necessary instructions for further action.

Additional Secretary (Technical), Director General (Overlooking) and officials of CDRD, representatives of the KDU and Tri Services were also present at the meeting.