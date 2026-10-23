Sixth Round Of Sri Lankaromania Political Consultations Held In Bucharest

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka and Romania discussed labour mobility, trade, education and consular cooperation during their sixth round of political consultations in Bucharest on 22 October, according to Sri Lanka's Embassy.

Deputy Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Minister Arun Hemachandra and Romanian State Secretary for Strategic Affairs Ana Cristina Tinca co-chaired the meeting at Romania's Foreign Ministry.

The consultations reviewed developments since the previous round, held in Colombo in June 2023. The bilateral mechanism operates under a memorandum signed in 2013.

Hemachandra outlined Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation programme and the Government's governance and anti-corruption priorities. He also identified closer diplomatic and commercial engagement with Romania as a foreign-policy objective.

Tinca discussed potential cooperation in the chemical industry, green energy infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Labour cooperation featured prominently. The delegations discussed safe and orderly migration, recruitment arrangements and the memorandum on labour cooperation signed in March 2026.

According to the embassy, both sides agreed to advance pending bilateral agreements and memoranda, while expanding engagement in academic exchanges, education, tourism, imports, exports and social protection.

The discussions also covered stronger institutional links through consular and police cooperation concerning transnational organised crime.

The two delegations agreed to organise commemorative events in 2027 to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Hemachandra expressed Sri Lanka's interest in hosting the seventh round of consultations in Colombo during the latter part of 2027.

Sri Lanka's delegation included Ambassador Samantha Pathirana, Director General for Europe and North America Dilani Weerakoon and Counsellor Prarthana Kaushalya.

Romanian foreign ministry officials and a National Visa Center representative also participated.

The meeting provided a forum to review existing cooperation and identify further work across government institutions, rather than announcing a single new trade or investment project.